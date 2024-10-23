Logitech International Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS: US$0.95 (vs US$0.87 in 2Q 2024)

Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.12b (up 5.6% from 2Q 2024).

Net income: US$145.5m (up 6.1% from 2Q 2024).

Profit margin: 13% (in line with 2Q 2024).

EPS: US$0.95 (up from US$0.87 in 2Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Logitech International Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.0% growth forecast for the Tech industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 5.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Logitech International that you need to be mindful of.

