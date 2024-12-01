Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.11

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LGTY) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 21st of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Logility Supply Chain Solutions

Estimates Indicate Logility Supply Chain Solutions' Could Struggle to Maintain Dividend Payments In The Future

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 148%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NasdaqGS:LGTY Historic Dividend December 1st 2024

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.44. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Logility Supply Chain Solutions has grown earnings per share at 6.1% per year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Logility Supply Chain Solutions' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Logility Supply Chain Solutions is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Logility Supply Chain Solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.