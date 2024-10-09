LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong ...

Net Revenue: BRL53 million in the quarter.

Gross Margin from Asset Sales: 41% to 47%, an increase of up to 17 percentage points.

EBITDA: BRL141 million in the quarter.

Net Income: BRL92 million, 109% higher than the same period last year.

Net Debt: BRL531 million, a reduction of 24% compared to the previous year.

Adjusted Leverage: Improved to 1.49 times at the end of the quarter.

Net LTV: Decreased by 4.7 percentage points to 11.9%.

Effective Cost of Debt: Reduced from CDI plus 1.9% to CDI plus 1.7% in one year.

Revenue from Asset Management: BRL3.6 million, up 9% compared to the same period last year.

Operating Expenses: Improved by 34% over the second quarter '23.

Pre-Lease Rate of New Deliveries: 79% with a yield-on-cost close to 13%.

Vacancy Rate: Stabilized below 2% for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Share Buyback: Cancellation of 9.5 million shares, approximately 9.3% of capital stock.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) achieved a new level of quarterly production, totaling 115,000 square meters of GLA, highlighting their ability to expand and execute efficiently.

The company reported a strong pre-lease rate of 79% for new projects, with a yield-on-cost close to 13%, demonstrating high demand and commercial effectiveness.

Net income for the quarter was BRL92 million, a 109% increase compared to the same period last year, indicating significant growth.

The company successfully reduced net debt by 24% compared to the previous year, showcasing effective capital management.

LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) maintained a low delinquency rate of 0.6% of accounts receivables, reflecting the good quality of their customer portfolio.

Negative Points

Net revenues were slightly affected by asset sales, which temporarily impacted financial performance.

The company faces challenges in maintaining liquidity in the real estate fund market, which could impact asset recycling efforts.

There is a potential trade-off between discounting receivables and leveraging faster, which may impact financial costs.

The company has a high churn rate of 10%, which, while providing opportunities for price adjustments, also indicates potential instability in tenant retention.

Despite strong performance, the company acknowledges the need to manage G&A expenses carefully to maintain efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the recent increase in sales margins and the rationale behind the share buyback program? A: Sergio De Souza, CEO, explained that the increase in sales margins, reaching 41% to 47%, is primarily due to improved yield on cost and marginal improvements in transaction caps. The company has been selling older assets and ongoing constructions, with a focus on maintaining strong liquidity. Andre de Avila Vitoria, CFO, added that the share buyback program is a strategic decision to leverage the gap between NAV and current market price, enhancing shareholder value without increasing leverage.

Q: What is the potential for closing the gap in average ticket prices, and how are you managing receivables from asset sales? A: The CEO noted that the average ticket price is expected to increase due to a high churn rate and contract renewals, with 25% of contracts renewed annually. The CFO mentioned that the company holds BRL632 million in receivables, which are of high quality, and is exploring the possibility of discounting them to manage cash flow effectively.

Q: How is the demand for pre-leased projects and the recycling of assets in the real estate fund market? A: Sergio De Souza highlighted strong pre-leasing activity, particularly in e-commerce, with 80% of delivered projects pre-leased. Despite challenges in the real estate fund market, the company continues to see strong demand for its assets, with recent transactions demonstrating positive payment terms and liquidity.

Q: What is your outlook on the demand for data center warehouses and the reduction in G&A expenses? A: The CEO stated that while data centers are a growing segment, they do not significantly impact the company's GLA strategy. The reduction in G&A expenses is attributed to an internal administrative reform, optimizing the company's cost structure for future operations.

Q: Will the increase in asset sales accelerate dividend payments? A: Sergio De Souza indicated that while the company has increased dividend payouts to 40%, the focus remains on returning value to shareholders through aggressive share buybacks. Future dividend increases will be considered based on profitability and cash generation.

