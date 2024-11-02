LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Net rental revenue increased by 18% over the same period last year, despite significant asset sales.

The company reported the lowest vacancy rate in its history at 0.44%, significantly below the industry average of 9%.

There is a potential squeeze of 90% in relation to the current average ticket of the portfolio, indicating pricing pressure.

Q: How is e-commerce impacting your business, and are there specific requirements for e-commerce tenants? Also, how are you managing construction costs given the current inflation? A: E-commerce demand is increasing across Brazil, with no specific adjustments needed for our warehouses. Our construction costs remain stable despite inflation pressures, thanks to our industrialized construction process and advanced procurement negotiations. We don't expect significant cost changes in 2025. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO

Q: What are your expectations for prelease levels in the upcoming quarters, and do you plan to issue more debt given the favorable credit market conditions? A: We expect strong prelease levels to continue, with a significant portion of our projects already preleased. Regarding debt, we recently issued a CRI at competitive rates and plan to use prepayment windows for expensive debts. We don't foresee additional capital raising but will consider market conditions for future opportunities. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO & Andre Vitoria, CFO

Q: What is your strategy for asset sales in 2025, and will you focus more on dividends or share buybacks? A: We plan to maintain our strategy of selling assets to fund CapEx, leveraging liquidity opportunities. We have a buffer below our leverage target, allowing flexibility for dividends or buybacks. Our operational success and high demand support this approach. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO

Q: How do you see the demand for your properties across different regions and sectors, particularly e-commerce? A: Demand is driven by the need for quality warehouses, especially outside the Southeast. E-commerce is a strong driver, but regional demand is consistent across Brazil. We focus on providing top-quality warehouses, which customers are willing to pay for, ensuring efficient capital use and low vacancy rates. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO

Q: Can you discuss the revenue growth from asset management and its future potential? A: Our asset management business is growing, with revenues expected to cover a significant portion of SG&A. We manage assets for funds, providing various services, and anticipate this line to continue expanding, contributing positively to our financials. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO

