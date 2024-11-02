GuruFocus.com

LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

  • Asset Sales: Record asset sales of BRL1.5 billion.

  • Consolidated Gross Margin: 38%.

  • Cash Receipt: 61% from asset sales.

  • Share Buyback: Repurchased and canceled 14.3 million shares, 14% of capital stock.

  • Net Rental Revenue: BRL55 million, 18% increase year-over-year.

  • Vacancy Rate: 0.44%, lowest in company history.

  • Gross Absorption: 219,000 square meters in the quarter.

  • Net Income: BRL97 million, doubled from Q3 2023.

  • Net Debt Ratio: 1.07 times, improved from 1.49 times last year.

  • Adjusted Net Debt: BRL442 million, 15% reduction from Q2 2024.

  • New CRI Issue: Raised BRL300 million at CDI plus 0.37%.

  • Effective Debt Cost: Reduced to CDI plus 1.5% from CDI plus 1.9% last year.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) achieved record asset sales of BRL1.5 billion with a consolidated gross margin of 38%, reflecting strong portfolio attractiveness.

  • The company reported the lowest vacancy rate in its history at 0.44%, significantly below the industry average of 9%.

  • Net rental revenue increased by 18% over the same period last year, despite significant asset sales.

  • The company successfully reduced its net debt ratio to 1.07 times, showing improved financial management.

  • LOG Commercial Properties Participacoes SA (BSP:LOGG3) achieved a positive lease spread for nine consecutive quarters, indicating contract appreciation.

Negative Points

  • The company faces potential challenges from macroeconomic factors that could affect future performance.

  • There is a potential squeeze of 90% in relation to the current average ticket of the portfolio, indicating pricing pressure.

  • Despite strong demand, the company acknowledges the need to manage price increases carefully.

  • The credit market is heated, which may limit opportunities for additional favorable debt issuance.

  • The company is cautious about future asset sales, indicating potential market liquidity concerns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is e-commerce impacting your business, and are there specific requirements for e-commerce tenants? Also, how are you managing construction costs given the current inflation? A: E-commerce demand is increasing across Brazil, with no specific adjustments needed for our warehouses. Our construction costs remain stable despite inflation pressures, thanks to our industrialized construction process and advanced procurement negotiations. We don't expect significant cost changes in 2025. - Sergio Fischer de Souza, CEO

and

