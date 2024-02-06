Advertisement
Loews Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$6.30 (vs US$4.17 in FY 2022)

Loews (NYSE:L) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$15.9b (up 13% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$1.43b (up 42% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 9.0% (up from 7.2% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$6.30 (up from US$4.17 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Loews shares are down 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Loews that you should be aware of.

