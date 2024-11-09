Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA (BSP:LWSA3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue ...

Consolidated Net Revenue: 349.3 million BRL, a 5.4% increase year-over-year.

Commerce Revenue Growth: 18% increase, reaching 225.9 million BRL.

Gross Profit Margin: Increased by 6 percentage points to 49.9% in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: 73.7 million BRL, a 36% increase with a margin of 21.1%.

Net Profit: 16.9 million BRL, a significant improvement from the previous year.

Customer Base: 191,000 subscribers, a 6.1% increase year-over-year.

Subscription Revenue Growth: Increased by close to 26%.

GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume): Ecosystem GMV at 17.4 billion BRL, a 16% growth.

TPV (Total Payment Volume): Grew by 15.7% to 2 billion BRL.

Cash Position: 460 million BRL at the end of the quarter.

Shareholder Returns: 192.6 million BRL in stock buybacks and 40 million BRL in dividends.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA (BSP:LWSA3) reported a significant increase in margins, with a 4.7% point rise since last year, attributed to strong cost control and operational leverage.

The company achieved a 16% growth in ecosystem GMV, highlighting its importance in the Brazilian e-commerce chain.

Locaweb's consolidated net revenue increased by 5.4%, with commerce operations growing by 18% excluding the impact of restructuring.

The company launched three important products this quarter, including a successful POS system via Trey, enhancing its omni-channel strategy.

Locaweb returned over 192 million to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividend payments, demonstrating strong shareholder returns.

Negative Points

The restructuring of the subsidiary Squid has been a drag on the company's bottom line, affecting annual comparisons.

There was a reported decrease in the acquisition of new subscribers, particularly among customers with less than 15,000 in GMV.

Despite improvements, Squid's operation still reported a negative profit, although it is nearing break-even.

The company's growth in online and SaaS segments was modest at 0.3% year-over-year.

Locaweb's capital allocation strategy, including buybacks and dividends, raised questions about potential changes in capital structure or increased debt.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There was a decrease in revenue for one of your subsidiaries, Tradelink, and an increase in prices last year. Is there a connection, and what are your expectations for these subsidiaries moving forward? Also, regarding capital allocation, do you plan to change your capital structure? A: The decrease in revenue is due to the accounting state of our subsidiaries, as Trey and Bling have been incorporated into LWSA. They continue to grow, with GMV and TPV increasing. Regarding capital allocation, we have historically generated a lot of cash and plan to leverage existing assets for better returns, maintaining our current capital allocation strategy.

Story Continues