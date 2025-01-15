Lloyds to close second UK office and cut roles as part of major shake-up

Lloyds has announced a series of major changes across the banking group which will see more than 1,000 roles impacted as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It also confirmed plans for the closure of a second office in Scotland after plans to shut a site in Liverpool were announced earlier on Wednesday.

The Accord union, which represents thousands of Lloyds employees, said about 1,300 roles were being put up for review within its consumer relationships divisions.

Hundreds of roles will be removed, while new ones will be created as part of the overhaul.

The number of roles at risk will be finalised once the selection processes have completed.

Ged Nichols, the general secretary of Accord, said: “Accord has contacted every individual member who is impacted to offer support and advice.

“Our priorities are to ensure compulsory redundancies are minimised and that members who will leave the business receive the full redundancy compensation they’re entitled to under union agreements.”

Lloyds also announced it would be permanently closing its office in Dunfermline, Scotland next year.

About 1,500 people work at the Dunfermline office, and they will be asked to either work from home, or relocate to the Citymark building in Edinburgh.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said: “To achieve the ambitious strategy we launched in February 2022 and deliver a better service to our customers, we are transforming our business.

“To do this and move forward faster, we hired 10,000 experts last year to drive our transformation and we will continue to look at all options to ensure we are well placed to deliver for our customers.

“Making changes means not only creating new roles and upskilling colleagues in some parts of the business but also having to say goodbye to talented people who have been a part of the group’s success in the past.

“Where that is unfortunately the case, we will do everything we can to support them with the changes recently announced.”