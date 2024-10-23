Lloyds backs Reeves budget plans despite mooted tax increases

Lloyds Banking Group has backed the Labour government’s forthcoming budget and played down the impact of potential tax increases, which it said would probably be part of a “constructive, pro-growth agenda”.

The UK’s biggest mortgage lender’s chief financial officer, William Chalmers, said he would welcome a budget package that was consistent with government pledges to kickstart growth and investment in key areas like energy, infrastructure and housing.

The bank’s support for Labour’s agenda will come as a boost to the government, as it faces criticism from some employers over plans to increase workers’ rights and hike employer national insurance contributions in the chancellor Rachel Reeves’s budget next Wednesday.

Chalmers would not be drawn on the potential impact of specific tax proposals on Lloyds – including raising NICs, or the potential cancellation of stamp duty exemptions.

However, he said: “Whatever the tax changes might be, we believe that they will be pursued in the context of a constructive, pro-growth agenda. And it’s that overall balance that we’re really looking for, and indeed it’s that overall balance, that pro-growth agenda, that we would seek to be a part of going forward.”

Lloyds has been working more closely with Labour in recent months. The party launched a charm offensive in the City in the run-up to July’s general election victory in an attempt to win the confidence of big businesses.

Last year, its chief executive, Charlie Nunn, began advising Labour on its investment plans as part of its British Infrastructure Council, which relaunched last week as a government taskforce. Earlier this month, the bank was a headline sponsor of the government’s international investment summit, which is said to have come with a price tag of up to £250,000.

Chalmers said he expected the budget would provide “certainty and clarity” and open the door for investment. “We believe that it may present opportunities for customers, perhaps for ourselves, to invest further in the growth agenda of the UK. Where might that be? Housing, infrastructure, energy, these types of things. Again, if the budget affords us opportunities, we’d very much like to continue to invest in those going forward.”

However, Chalmers admitted that jitters over Labour’s tax plans had spooked some of its pension customers. “We’ve seen a modest increase in pension withdrawal … in anticipation of what might be tax changes in that area. But … it starts from a very low base, and so any increase that you see itself may be more significant in percentage terms than it is in absolute terms.”

