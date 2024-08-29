I’ll jail Zuckerberg if he interferes in election, warns Trump

Donald Trump has accused Mark Zuckerberg of 'plotting against the president' during the 2020 US election

Donald Trump has warned that Mark Zuckerberg will “spend the rest of his life in prison” if Facebook illegally influences the outcome of the US presidential election.

In a book to be published next week, Trump alleged that the billionaire tech chief “steered” Facebook against him during the 2020 campaign.

Trump claimed in the book, titled Save America, that Mr Zuckerberg would visit the Oval Office and “bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be”, while engaging in a “plot against the president”.

According to Politico, Trump wrote: “He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison – as will others who cheat in the 2024 presidential election.”

Mark Zuckerberg has said he will not make any financial contributions in this year's campaign - NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS

During the 2020 campaign, the tech giant blocked adverts alleging election fraud and later banned groups such as “Stop the Steal”. It blocked Trump following the Jan 6 riots at Capitol Hill, before reinstating his account two years later.

Facebook has since changed policies to allow adverts that include baseless claims by Trump and his supporters that the 2020 election was rigged.

Mr Zuckerberg said he would not be making any financial contributions during the 2024 election. In the letter, he said: “My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another.”

It follows Mr Zuckerberg admitting to a US committee that Facebook had been “repeatedly pressured” by the Joe Biden administration to block disinformation about Covid-19, adding the calls to censor content were wrong.

In a letter to Congress, he also added that in retrospect Facebook should not have demoted a damaging New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son Hunter amid claims it may have been part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation,” Mr Zuckerberg said, adding the company had since changed its policies.