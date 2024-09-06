LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, closing all 400+ store locations amid bankruptcy

American flooring company LL Flooring announced it will be closing its stores, with closing sales starting on Friday, Sept. 6.

Since opening its doors in 1993, LL Flooring has operated over 400 stores across 47 states, specializing in bamboo, cork, hardwood, laminate, tile, and waterproof vinyl flooring, the company’s website details.

The store’s closure announcement comes almost a month after LL Flooring filed for bankruptcy. The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the company "spent several months" trying to resolve liquidity issues and refinance debt obligations, according to court documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

“We have actively negotiated with multiple bidders, but these discussions have not resulted in an offer, with the necessary financing, that would maximize the value of LL Flooring,” Charles Tyson, LL Flooring’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to customers.

“As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that we are going to begin the process of winding down LL Flooring’s business and closing all of our stores,” he said.

The store's closing sales will begin on Sept. 6, the retailer’s website said. LL Flooring expects to close all stores within 12 weeks, the website said.

Where are LL Flooring stores located?

The flooring company has over 400 store locations across the United States. Here is a list of the states that have a LL Flooring store:

Alabama, 7

Arizona, 7

Arkansas, 3

California, 37

Colorado, 10

Connecticut, 7

Delaware, 4

Florida, 32

Georgia, 13

Idaho, 2

Illinois,15

Indiana, 9

Iowa, 3

Kansas, 2

Kentucky, 5

Louisiana, 6

Maine, 3

Maryland, 9

Massachusetts, 12

Michigan, 13

Minnesota, 7

Mississippi, 4

Missouri, 8

Montana, 1

Nebraska, 2

Nevada, 2

New Hampshire, 6

New Jersey, 15

New Mexico, 1

New York, 21

North Carolina, 18

North Dakota, 1

Ohio, 15

Oklahoma, 3

Oregon, 9

Pennsylvania, 21

Rhode Island, 1

South Carolina, 10

Tennessee, 9

Texas, 26

Utah, 3

Vermont, 1

Virginia, 17

Washington, 11

West Virginia, 5

Wisconsin, 8

LL Flooring’s history

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, started from humble beginnings, launching "out of a pickup truck" in Stoughton, Massachusetts, about 21 miles south of Boston.

The company changed its name to LL Flooring in 2020 after stock prices fell, Floor Covering Weekly reported.

A 2015 investigation by CBS' "60 Minutes" revealed the company's products contained high levels of formaldehyde, a known cancer-causing chemical.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

