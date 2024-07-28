LKQ Corporation Just Missed EPS By 23%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$3.7b revenue coming in 4.0% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.70 missed the mark badly, arriving some 23% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, LKQ's ten analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$14.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 6.2% to US$2.96. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.42 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 7.3% to US$54.52, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on LKQ, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that LKQ's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 3.0% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that LKQ is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for LKQ going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

