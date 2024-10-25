LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Economic Headwinds with Strategic Moves

Share Repurchases: 3 million shares repurchased for approximately $125 million.

Dividend: Quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, totaling $79 million.

Parts and Services Revenue: Down roughly 4% organically on a per day basis.

North America Revenue Decline: 7.5% on a per-day basis.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased by 2% compared to Q3 last year.

Segment EBITDA Margin: Improved by 30 basis points.

Free Cash Flow: $341 million in the quarter, $661 million year-to-date.

Total Debt: $4.4 billion with a leverage ratio of 2.4 times EBITDA.

Effective Borrowing Cost: 5.5% at the end of Q3.

Full Year Guidance - Adjusted Diluted EPS: Range of $3.38 to $3.52.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) repurchased 3 million shares for approximately $125 million, with plans to continue share repurchases, indicating confidence in future performance.

The company increased its share repurchase authorization by an additional $1 billion, extending through October 2026.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 2% compared to Q3 last year, with segment EBITDA margin improving by 30 basis points.

Europe posted double-digit EBITDA margins for the second straight quarter, showing resilience in challenging macroeconomic conditions.

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) maintained its free cash flow target of approximately $850 million, demonstrating strong cash flow management despite economic headwinds.

Negative Points

North America and Specialty segments reported lower-than-expected revenue due to economic and industry headwinds.

Organic revenue in North America declined by 7.5% per day, driven largely by aftermarket and paint volumes.

The company faced significant headwinds from hurricanes and a dock worker strike, impacting operations and revenue.

Specialty segment's organic revenue was down 10% on a per day basis, attributed to economic conditions and lower vehicle and RV sales.

The company adjusted its full-year guidance downward due to greater-than-anticipated drops in repairable claims and ongoing economic challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you shed more light on the issue with respect to paint and the competition you're seeing there? A: Justin Jude, CEO, explained that the competition in the paint category is partly due to the acquisition of Uni-Select, which led to a quiet period causing some uncertainty and loss of accounts. However, LKQ has since aligned its sales teams and believes it is now growing market share, emphasizing their superior service and availability.

