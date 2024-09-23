Liz Truss warns Britain now faces a "doom-loop" on the second anniversary of her notorious mini-Budget

Former prime minister Liz Truss, as a banner featuring a picture of a lettuce unfurled behind her on the stage at an event in Suffolk (Led By Donkeys/PA) (PA Media)

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has doubled down on her claim that Britain would be in “far better shape” if her notorious mini-Budget had not been undermined by the “economic establishment” on the second anniversary of the tumultuous Commons statement that led to her ejection from office.

In a three and a half minute video posted on the former Twitter social media platform, now known as X, the former Tory MP insisted her plan would have delivered would have delivered faster growth, lower energy bills and taxes, and more foreign investment ”delivering “a more dynamic, go-getting economy.”

Two years on. The British economy would be in much better shape if the Mini Budget had been implemented. pic.twitter.com/8XbzhYFJWs — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 23, 2024

The catastrophic fallout from the “Growth Plan” delivered by her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on 23 September 2022 led to crashes in the pound, the stock market and the gilts market while the entire pensions sector tottered on the brink of disaster until the Bank of England stepped in with a massive rescue intervention.

But in her video the UK’s shortest serving PM insisted that failures of regulation by the Bank of England and leaks by the Office for Budget Responsibility were responsible for the disaster.

As a result she said that economic policies that “weren’t working for out country” have continued with taxes at a record high, the wealthy leaving the UK faster than any other country apart from China, record immigration from low skilled workers and closure of steelworks and refineries

She said under Labour, whose Chancellor Rachel reeves delivers her address to the Labour party conference today, the “economic doomloop” would “only get worse” with even higher taxes, higher regulation and companies leaving the country.