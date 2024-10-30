Living paycheck to paycheck is more common, even when the paycheck is higher

Lower-income households aren’t the only ones living paycheck to paycheck.

A growing share of middle- and higher-income families are spending virtually all of their paychecks on essentials and have little or nothing left over each month for discretionary purchases or savings, according to the Bank of America Institute, which analyzes the banking giant’s data to identify economic trends.

Experts largely cite the historic inflation spike triggered by the pandemic, particularly the surge in housing costs, which gobble the incomes of many Americans, including those who are wealthier.

“Higher-income folks tend to have bigger homes” whose mortgage payments and other costs partly offset larger paychecks, said David Tinsley, senior economist at the Bank of America Institute.

The trend, he said, could curtail consumer spending, which makes up 70% of economic activity and has been powered by higher-income Americans the past few years. It also raises thorny public policy dilemmas, such as whether city or state governments should subsidize housing costs of middle-income renters.

How many people are living paycheck to paycheck?

So far this year, 24% of middle-income households earning $51,000 to $75,000 a year have been living paycheck to paycheck, up from 23% last year and 20% in 2019, before the COVID-19 crisis began, according to the Bank of America Institute. Among those with salaries and other income totaling $75,000 to $100,000, 23% are just scraping by, up from 19% in 2019. For those earning $101,000 to $150,000, 22% are spending nearly all their money on basics, up from 18%.

Even 20% of relatively well-heeled households with incomes above $150,000 are squeaking by with little left for savings or fun activities like vacations or moviegoing.

Of course, the struggles of lower-income families with incomes under $50,000 are far greater. Thirty-six percent are living paycheck to paycheck, up from 32% in 2019, according to Bank of America’s data. Those with incomes under $30,000 typically have just a few hundred dollars left after paying rent and utilities, compared to a few thousand dollars for middle-income people, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University.

Bank of America Institute analyzed the cash flowing into and out of a significant sample of their tens of millions of consumer checking or savings accounts to determine whether more than 95% of household income is spent on necessities such as food, gasoline, utilities, internet service and child care.

In surveys, the institute found nearly half of Americans believe they were living paycheck to paycheck but many were likely counting discretionary spending such as dining out as essential purchases, Tinsley said. The cash flow analysis provides a more accurate reading by focusing on necessities.

