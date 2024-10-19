LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP): Driving Marketing Success with Data Collaboration

We recently published a list of 7 Best Marketing Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) stands against other best marketing stocks to buy.

Artificial intelligence has seeped into nearly every industry. AI in marketing is not a new concept and has been here for a while, however, it is constantly evolving and innovating. AI in marketing not only covers planning, execution, and optimization, but now it also possesses strong generative capabilities. Marketing managers are now more focused on developing comprehensive AI marketing strategies rather than traditional marketing plans.

Some of the Most Revolutionary AI Marketing Companies

Albert AI by Zoomd, Cognitiv, and Singulate are some of the most innovative AI marketing companies. These companies have technological prowess and marketing expertise that meet even the smallest needs of marketers and advertisers. Let’s take a look at their offerings.

Albert AI by Zoomd is one of the most revolutionary AI marketing companies. The marketing company is one of the few completely autonomous platforms that is self-optimizing, holistic, agile, and speedy. The platform can create plans or ads, group keywords, build campaigns, group ads, identify customers, budget, schedule, create bids, develop detailed reports, and deliver crucial insights. Most companies plan and execute manually, and let AI take care of measurement and campaign execution. Albert AI, on the other hand, takes care of everything from planning to execution and measurement.

Cognitiv is another artificial intelligence marketing company that specializes in adaptive algorithmic advertising. Its products include its demand-side platform (DSP), Curation solution, and Context GPT. DSP is an AI platform that provides custom deep learning algorithms, cross-device graphs, deep learning CTV, dynamic user profiles, advanced understanding of context, and business outcome-focused KPIs. Its Curation solution is focused on eliminating static lookalike audiences and Context GPT, on the other hand, allows users to develop custom prompts relevant to their brand and is designed to offer real-time contextual insights for advertising.

Singulate is a prominent generative AI platform used by more than 850 marketers. The company strives to solve a major problem concerning the marketing industry. Marketers tend to own large amounts of data but fail to understand what to do with it. Singulate bridges the gap allowing marketers to segment audiences and personalize content at scale. Marketing messages crafted by Singulate receive a 5x to 10x increase in response rates. On October 8, the company announced that it had raised $2.3 million in a pre-seed round of funding from angel investors and venture capitalists.

While startups are emerging as revolutionary names in marketing, some companies have a historic standing, putting them ahead of others.

Our Methodology

For this article, we sifted through ETFs, the Yahoo Finance stock screener, the Finviz stock screener, our rankings, and similar rankings on the internet. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment as of Q2 2024 for each stock and picked the most popular ones. The best marketing stocks to buy according to hedge funds are in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders, as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP): Driving Marketing Success with Data Collaboration

A close-up view of a modern server rack, with its bright blinking lights.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) ranks fourth on our list of the best marketing stocks to buy according to hedge funds. The company offers a data collaboration platform primarily used for marketing purposes. The platform allows companies to build their identity infrastructure on the platform and then leverage data to improve reach to new customers and retain existing ones.

The need for data in marketing is ever growing and LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is devoted to bridging the gap. Some of its customers include Hulu, Google, Marketo, and Walmart, to name a few. The company helps its clients develop a consumer data strategy, create an enterprise identity, maximize marketing impact, and measure results using data.

Speaking of financials, in the first fiscal quarter of 2025, the company logged solid numbers. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) reported double-digit growth in revenue for the second consecutive quarter. To expand its footprint, the company announced a partnership with Nielsen in June. The collaboration will allow marketers to connect first and third-party data sources to Nielsen through LiveRamp, facilitating a streamlined marketing approach across platforms.

Overall, the company’s data collaboration platform is expected to report sustained growth as it targets high-growth markets such as cloud computing, AI marketing, e-commerce, and CTV platforms.

Overall, RAMP ranks 4th on our list of best marketing stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of marketing companies, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RAMP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

