Bank of Canada delivers jumbo 50 basis point cut as inflation ‘now back to target’

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the fourth consecutive decrease since June, bringing its policy rate to 3.75 per cent. The oversized cut was widely expected by economists, as inflation has slowed more than expected and returned to the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

“We took a bigger step today because inflation is now back to the 2 per cent target and we want to keep it close to the target,” Governor Tiff Macklem said in a prepared opening statement.

“Now our focus is to maintain low, stable inflation. We need to stick the landing.”

