Bank of Canada delivers jumbo 50 basis point cut as inflation ‘now back to target’

The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the fourth consecutive decrease since June, bringing its policy rate to 3.75 per cent. The oversized cut was widely expected by economists, as inflation has slowed more than expected and returned to the central bank’s 2 per cent target.
“We took a bigger step today because inflation is now back to the 2 per cent target and we want to keep it close to the target,” Governor Tiff Macklem said in a prepared opening statement.
“Now our focus is to maintain low, stable inflation. We need to stick the landing.”
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada’s live blog for news, updates and analysis of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement below.LIVE 20 updates
- Alicja Siekierska
More takeaways from Governor Macklem’s opening statement
On the labour market:
“Job layoffs have remained modest but business hiring has been weak, which has particularly affected young people and newcomers to Canada. Simply put, the number of workers has increased faster than the number of jobs.”
On where inflation will go from here:
“Going forward, we can expect to continue to see some monthly fluctuations in inflation. But overall, inflation is expected to remain close to target over the projection horizon as upward pressure from shelter and other services gradually diminishes and excess supply in the economy is absorbed.”
On future rate cuts:
“If the economy evolves broadly in line with this forecast, we anticipate cutting our policy rate further to support demand and keep inflation on target. The timing and pace of further interest rate cuts will depend on incoming information and our assessment of its implications for the inflation outlook. We will take our monetary policy decisions one at a time.”
- Alicja Siekierska
Key takeaways from Governor Macklem’s opening statement
On why the Bank decided on a jumbo hike:
“We took a bigger step today because inflation is now back to the 2 per cent target and we want to keep it close to the target.”
On why inflation is down:
“The decline in inflation in recent months reflects the combined effects of lower global oil prices, slightly lower shelter price inflation in Canada, and lower prices for many consumer goods like cars and clothes.”
On the balance of inflation risks:
“Overall, we view the risks around our inflation forecast as reasonably balanced. With inflation back to 2 per cent, we are now equally concerned about inflation coming in higher or lower than expected.”
- Alicja Siekierska
‘We are back to low inflation’ says Governor Macklem
The Bank of Canada delivered a 50 basis point cut on Wednesday, opting for an oversized hike as inflation returned to the central bank’s target of 2 per cent.
“We took a bigger step today because inflation is now back to the 2 per cent target and we want to keep it close to the target,” Governor Tiff Macklem said in a prepared opening statement on Wednesday.
Macklem noted that inflation has come down significantly, from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September. He also flagged that “price pressures are no longer broad based” and that measures of core inflation are now under 2.5 per cent.
“Our surveys also find that business and consumer expectations of inflation have shifted down and are nearing normal. All this suggests we are back to low inflation. This is good news for Canadians,” Macklem said.
“Now our focus is to maintain low, stable inflation. We need to stick the landing.”
Macklem’s statement marks a shift in tone from the Bank of Canada. The central bank’s previous statements have focused on bringing inflation back to its target range and highlighted the downside risks to inflation. On Wednesday, Macklem emphasized that “we are back to low inflation” and that “risks around our inflation forecast are reasonably balanced.”
BANK OF CANADA CUTS POLICY RATE BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO 3.75 PER CENT
- Jeff Lagerquist
The latest economic data driving the BoC's decision
Here are the latest data the Bank of Canada has to guide its interest rate decision.
Inflation fell to 1.6 per cent in September, the slowest pace in more than three years.
CPI: 1.6 per cent (from two per cent in August)
CPI-median: 2.3 per cent (unchanged from August)
CPI-trim: 2.4 per cent (unchanged from August)
Canada's labour market added 47,000 jobs in September.
Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (down from 6.6 per cent in August)
Employment: 0.2 per cent gain (addition of 47,000 jobs)
Canada's economy grew more than analysts had expected on a monthly basis in July. The retail trade sector was the largest contributor.
July GDP: 0.2 per cent gain on a monthly basis
Preliminary August GDP estimate: Unchanged
Q2 GDP: 2.1 per cent annualized (vs. 1.8 annualized in Q1)
- John MacFarlane
Latest spending data confirm economy still sputtering in spite of cuts
Although consumer sentiment has begun to improve recently, most data show that people are still struggling. Credit and debit card spending data released this morning by TD shows “weak consumer spending in the third quarter,” underlining that “consumer activity remains in a lethargic state.”
A report from Fitch Ratings has similar findings, noting that an increase in spending in the second quarter of 2024 was driven by “very strong population growth,” with per capita spending down 0.5 per cent from the previous quarter. Per capita spending is down nearly three per cent since the second quarter of 2022, Fitch says.
- Jeff Lagerquist
Is a 75 bp rate cut possible? CIBC's chief economist says yes
Could the Bank of Canada deliver a jumbo 75 basis point rate cut today? CIBC’s chief economist says it’s in the cards.
While markets have placed their bets on the BoC lowering its policy rate by 50 basis points, Avery Shenfeld says a “mega-move” is more likely than a typical 25 basis point adjustment at this meeting. He sits on the C.D. Howe Institute’s shadow central bank committee, where he says most members expect 75 basis points worth of cuts by December.
“If a 3.5 per cent or lower overnight rate is appropriate for three months from now, it’s hard to see why it wouldn’t be even better to get there sooner, in order to shorten the wait for its impacts to kick in,” Shenfeld wrote in a recent research note.
The Bank’s overnight lending rate sits at 4.25 per cent following three 25 basis point cuts in June, July, and September.
Shenfeld says the BoC opted to frontload rate changes in July 2022, when it hiked by 100 basis points in order to combat soaring inflation.
“With inflation now running below the two per cent target, particularly in measures that exclude mortgage interest costs, and economic growth still subdued, the same argument could be made in reverse,” he wrote.
- John MacFarlane
'Step up the pace': National Bank warns of slow growth, rising unemployment
Economists at National Bank Financial Markets, who have long been calling for deeper, faster rate cuts, sharpened their tone further ahead of today’s announcement.
In a note last Thursday, Matthieu Arseneau, Alexandra Ducharme and Daren King highlight a growing list of ominous economic data and warn that the “sledgehammer” which the BoC has used to lower inflation (in the form of restrictive interest rates) now risks causing “undesirable collateral damage.”
They project GDP growth at just one per cent for 2024 and 1.3 per cent in 2025, and point out soaring household debt, lugubrious business sentiment and a gloomy labour landscape — repeating previous forecasts of the unemployment rate exceeding seven per cent in 2025.
“Given the economic situation, monetary policy seems to us to be far too restrictive in real terms, and we believe that the central bank should step up the pace to make monetary policy neutral as soon aspossible.”
- Alicja Siekierska
A 50 bp BoC cut may not get homebuyers off the sidelines: Survey
While the Bank of Canada is widely expected to slash rates by half a percentage point today, it may not be enough to get prospective homebuyers off the sidelines.
That’s according to a Leger survey of 1,626 Canadians conducted between Sept. 27 and Sept. 30 on behalf of EveryRate.ca. The poll found that 74 per cent of Canadians considering buying or refinancing said they need policy rates to drop below three per cent in order to do that. Younger Canadians (those between the ages of 18 and 34) say they may need rates to drop below two per cent.
“Most Canadians are clearly waiting for rates to drop further before moving,” Andy Hill, a mortgage broker and co-founder of EveryRate.ca, said in a statement.
“Given the current rate trend, we might not see policy rates below three per cent until late-2025. That means many potential buyers and refinancers will likely stay on the sidelines for the foreseeable future."
- Jeff Lagerquist
How hawkish or dovish are Canada's central bankers?
Just like the "bulls" and "bears" of the stock market, central bank policy is often described in animalistic terms
Simply put, "dovish" central bankers tend to support lower interest rates, valuing low unemployment and a strong economy over keeping inflation down.
"Hawkish" policymakers tend to favour higher interest rates to keep inflation low, even if it means sacrificing some economic growth, consumer spending, and jobs.
RBC Capital Markets has built a dashboard that analyzes the Bank of Canada's press releases, summaries of governing council deliberations, parliamentary testimonies, monetary policy reports, financial system reviews, statements, and speeches with an AI-based language tool.
Here's a look at how hawkish or dovish members of the Bank of Canada's governing council have been in their communications so far in 2024.
- Jeff Lagerquist
Small businesses eyeing BoC guidance on next 12 months: BDC
Entrepreneurs behind Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be parsing today's BoC rate announcement for hints of multiple cuts over the next year, according to the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).
“The message about where they are going in the next 12 months is going to be as important as the cut that we’re going to see,” Pierre Cléroux, BDC's chief economist, told Yahoo Finance Canada.
He says while any rate reduction will immediately help the 38 per cent of SMEs that have borrowed at a flexible rate, it will take much longer to revive consumer purchases of goods and services.
Cléroux's remarks follow a report released on Monday detailing inflationary pressures on SMEs.
“When they increased the rate, the economy didn’t slow down right away. It took about eight months to see the negative impact," he said. "The opposite is also true. When you reduce the rate, you don’t see the [full] impact immediately.”
Cléroux "definitely" expects a 25 basis point cut.
"I'm not sure about 50," he added.
- John MacFarlane
Aiming for the neutral range
A morning note from BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes has a reminder about the BoC’s intentions for where rates are likely headed. Even with a 50 bp cut today, he writes “policy is still above BoC’s neutral range of 2.25 per cent to 3.25 per cent, so there are more cuts coming, as policy no longer needs to be restrictive.”
BMO’s expectation remains that the BoC’s overnight rate will reach 2.5 per cent midway through 2025, Reitzes says. A 50 basis point cut today will “reinforce speculation” of another one in December, he writes, but “the Bank will likely need to see continued weak data to prompt another big move.” The BoC will likely focus on ongoing stubborn wage growth and a possible surge in the housing market with new mortgage rules coming into play in mid-December.
- Jeff Lagerquist
Loonie may see 'unusually violent' reaction if BoC cuts beyond 50bps: Schamotta
If the Bank of Canada goes beyond the widely-predicted 50 basis-point rate cut today, the effect could be "unusually violent" for the Loonie.
That's according to Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Toronto-based payments company Corpay.
"There isn’t a lot of room for a dovish surprise," he wrote in his morning newsletter.
"We’re not convinced that Canada should pursue a more aggressive easing campaign than has already been laid out," he added.
"If policymakers fail to deliver an outsized cut - or simply express more confidence in the economy’s underpinnings than markets currently expect - the ensuing short squeeze in the currency could be unusually violent."
The Loonie weakened 0.22 per against the U.S. dollar to US$0.72 at 8:44 a.m. ET.
- John MacFarlane
A cut won't change things for first-time homebuyers, but 'favourable conditions' remain
Many prospective first-time homebuyers have been sitting on the fence during the high interest rate era, but a rate cut today won’t make much difference to their situation.
That’s because the mortgages that give buyers the most buying power are fixed-rate loans, which have lower interest rates than variable-rate mortgages — but which don’t move in step with BoC decisions.
In spite of this, first-time buyers may have the most “favourable conditions” now, a mortgage expert told Yahoo Finance Canada, because changes to federal mortgage rules that take effect in December are likely to result in more people being eligible to buy their desired property.
Holders of variable-rate mortgages, conversely, would see near-immediate relief in the event of a cut, with their interest rates almost guaranteed to drop correspondingly.
- Jeff Lagerquist
TD's chief economist 'might be eating crow' with 25 bp rate-cut call
TD Bank’s chief economist Beata Caranci has broken stride with many of her peers, calling for the BoC to cut by 25 basis points today.
A poll last week by Reuters found two-thirds of participating economists see Canada’s central bank cutting by a half-percentage point, or 50 basis points, bringing its trend-setting rate to 3.75 per cent.
“I might be eating crow on this rate call, but I’ll take to heart what a wise man once said: It’s best to be eaten while it’s still fresh,” Caranci wrote on Monday.
She says the Bank has never accelerated a rate cut within a monetary cycle in the absence of the “whites of the eyes of a recession.” The economist adds that's not the Bank’s current position, nor that of a single analyst calling for a 50 basis point cut.
- Jeff Lagerquist
TSX dividend stocks are winners as investors hunt for yield: Analysts
TSX-listed dividend stocks stand to gain if the BoC lowers its policy rate today, say two Bay Street analysts.
"With rates now heading lower, we expect to see continued rotation from . . . fixed income products into high-yielding Canadian equities, resulting in outperformance for REITs (real estate investment trusts), utilities, telecoms and financials,” CIBC analyst Ian de Verteuil wrote in a note to clients last month.
He sees financial sector stocks as the biggest winners of the Canadian dividend bunch.
Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets analyst Maurice Choy has his eyes on utilities as investors hunt for yield. As of last month, he had "outperform" ratings on Emera (EMA.TO) and TransAlta (TA.TO).
- John MacFarlane
Major central bank recap: Significant activity since BoC's last move
Major central banks have been reasonably active since the last BoC cut in early September. Perhaps most noteworthy was the Federal Reserve making its first cut since 2020, a substantial 50-basis-point move to a range of 4.75 to 5.0 per cent following lively committee debate.
Fed officials meet next on Nov. 6 and 7.
The European Central Bank had been idle prior to the September BoC cut. Since then, the Bank — which sets monetary policy for countries in the eurozone, including G7 members France, Germany and Italy — made two 25-basis-point cuts on Sept. 12 and Oct. 17, bringing its key interest rate to 3.25 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept its rate steady at five per cent on Sept. 19. Its next meeting is set for Nov. 7.
- John MacFarlane
Misery Index down, but high prices still making Canadians miserable
A note from BMO chief economist Douglas Porter last week pointed out that Canada’s Misery Index — an economic tool that adds together a country’s unemployment and inflation rates — is pretty good.
At 8.1, it’s below the median for the 21st century and well below the pandemic spike. But other indicators suggest Canadians are nonetheless unhappy, Porter writes.
The economist cites consumer confidence measurements from the Conference Board of Canada that have been improving but still remain 30 per cent below their long-term norm. The “disconnect” between improving conditions and sluggish sentiment, Porter says, suggests Canadians are more fixated on high prices caused by post-COVID-19 inflation than “more moderate current inflation and a small rise inunemployment.”
- Jeff Lagerquist
Smallest shelter cost gain in 2 years sets up 50 bp rate cut: Capital Economics
A string of soft economic data sets the stage for a 50 basis point rate cut from the Bank of Canada, according to Capital Economics. The data releases include shelter costs, which governor Tiff Macklem called “still much too high” last month.
Bradley Saunders, North America economist for Capital Economics, highlights a 0.1 per cent month-over-month increase in the shelter component of September’s consumer price index report.
“That was the smallest monthly gain in almost two years and largely reflected softer rent growth, suggesting recent increases in new housing supply and the government’s cap on international student numbers are having an impact,” he wrote in a recent note to clients.
Macklem told reporters last month that this essential category, which includes items like rent and home repair as well as housing prices, is starting to come down.
“Second, there has been an especially sharp downturn in purpose-built rental starts nationally, mirroring the slowdown in rent growth,” Saunders added. “With falling population growth a headwind to the rental market, starts seem likely to remain relatively low.”
While the data may give the BoC more confidence to deliver deeper rate cuts, a new poll suggests high rental and grocery costs continue to put pressure on households.
According to the Angus Reid Institute, renters continue to have a difficult time, with three in five saying their monthly payment is tough or very difficult to keep up with. When it comes to groceries, 51 per cent of those surveyed say it's challenging to pay for household food needs.
- John MacFarlane
C.D. Howe council's recommendations show economists' varied views
There's been considerable, though not unanimous, consensus among Canadian economists that the BoC’s easing cycle needs to continue. Opinions about how soon and how fast are a little more varied, as illustrated by the latest recommendations from the C.D. Howe Institute’s Monetary Policy Council.
The council includes 12 economists from Canadian institutions (though not all of them take part in every set of recommendations), and their median vote becomes the institute’s official recommendation. The median vote for October is for a 50 basis point cut, to 3.75 per cent, and down to 2.50 per cent by the rate-cut announcement on October 29, 2025.
At that more distant horizon, the differences are stark. At the extremes, RBC’s Frances Donald and National Bank’s Stéfane Marion say the rate should be two per cent in a year’s time, while Ted CarmichaelGlobal Macro founder Ted Carmichael recommends a 3.5 per cent rate.