Live updates: Bank of Canada expected to cut key interest rate by 25 bps this morning amid Trump tariff threats

The Bank of Canada is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate when it makes its first rate announcement of 2025 at 9:45 a.m. ET today. The decision would mark the sixth consecutive interest rate cut from the central bank since June, bringing the rate to 3 per cent. Economists widely expect that the Bank will cut rates by 25 basis points, a step down from the last two jumbo 50 basis point cuts issued by the bank. According to a Reuters poll of economists, 80 per cent of respondents expect a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday.
The central bank is also set to release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected. Economists will be keeping a close eye on any analysis from the bank on the potential impact of Trump tariffs.
Follow Yahoo Finance Canada’s live blog for news, updates and analysis of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement below.LIVE 10 updates
- Alicja Siekierska
With rates on the way down, here's what to expect for mortgages in 2025
With the Bank of Canada widely expected to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate in January and beyond, experts say 2025 could see a further resurgence in consumer interest for variable-rate mortgages.
Penelope Graham, a mortgage rate expert at Ratehub.ca, says Canadians can expect to see downward movement on the variable-rate side, while things may be “a little bit stickier” when it comes to fixed rates. She expects variable-rate mortgages to fall below fixed rates in 2025.
Many mortgages – 40 per cent of outstanding ones – are up for renewal this year. While those will undoubtedly face higher rates, the good news is that there will be competition among banks and lenders to retain and attract customers, says Toronto-based mortgage broker and Ratesdotca mortgage and real estate expert Victor Tran.
Read more about the mortgage outlook for 2025 here.
- John MacFarlane
A quick look at other major central banks
One day after the BoC’s December cut, the European Central Bank — which sets monetary policy for countries in the eurozone, including G7 members France, Germany and Italy — followed suit, trimming rates by 25 basis points to 3.15 per cent. The ECB’s next announcement is Thursday, with market consensus suggesting another 25 bps cut.
On December 18, the U.S. Federal Reserve trimmed its key rate to between 4.25 and 4.5 per cent, in line with consensus. Expectations now are for the Fed to hold, with one governor declaring the December cut a “last step” earlier this month. The Bank of England held its rate steady at 4.75 per cent on December 19, but the market expects a 25-basis-point cut on February 6.
The outlier among major central banks is Japan, which for years had battled deflation. The Bank of Japan raised its rate for the third time in a year on January 24, bringing it to 0.5 per cent — the highest it has been in 17 years.
- Jeff Lagerquist
Tariffs have 'adverse effects on output growth': IMF study
U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent blanket tariff on Canadian imports to the United States as soon as this Saturday has without a doubt weighed on the minds of Bank of Canada officials heading into today's decision.
Gauging the economic impact is tricky. There's the one-time, direct hit to costs, then the knock-on damage to households and businesses. Back in 2020, during Trump's first stint as president, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) looked into this using data from 151 countries between 1963 and 2014.
"We find that tariffs have economically and statistically significant adverse effects on output growth. The impact is persistent and increases with the magnitude of the tariff change," researchers led by IMF economist Davide Furceri, stated in the study.
"Our baseline econometric model suggests that a one standard deviation increase in the tariff rate (corresponding to 3.6 percentage points) leads to about a 0.4 per cent decline in output five years later."
- Jeff Lagerquist
80% of business leaders want 'dollar-for-dollar' response to U.S. tariffs
As the BoC prepares to announce its latest rate decision, a new survey shows Canadian business are ready for a "dollar-for-dollar" trade fight with the U.S.
Canada-U.S. trade has been thrust into the spotlight for the central bank as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose a punishing 25 per cent tax on imported Canadian goods as soon as Feb. 1.
According to KPMG, over eight in 10 business leaders surveyed want a targeted, "dollar-for-dollar" retaliatory response. Six in 10 said they could withstand a prolonged trade war.
KPMG said 250 Canadian business leaders participated in the survey between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
"Our poll findings reveal that Canadian business leaders believe Canada must stand firm, even if it means being caught in the crossfire," Benjie Thomas, CEO and senior partner at KPMG in Canada, stated in a news release on Wednesday.
- Alicja Siekierska
How the Bank of Canada is likely thinking about the GST break
The GST/HST break that kicked in on Dec. 14 has already had an impact on Canada’s inflation rate.
December inflation slowed to 1.8 per cent, a tick below economist expectations, thanks in part to price drops for restaurant meals, alcoholic beverages and children’s toys.
That’s expected to continue in January, when the tax break will be in place for the entire month.
“The headline dip in inflation (in December) was clearly flattered by the GST holiday, which will help again in the reading for January,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a recent research note. But theBank of Canada is expected to look through the temporary impact on inflation.
“We believe the heavy overhang of trade uncertainty — possible U.S. tariffs — overrides almost all else," Porter said.
- John MacFarlane
With tariffs looming, housing market response to a cut could be muted
The housing market, which showed slight signs of life in the last quarter of 2024, isn’t likely to stir much more even if the BoC cuts today as expected, experts say. Many Canadians, already hesitant given persistent cost-of-living issues, are likely to wait and see how the tariff narrative unfolds.
While tariff wars tend to be inflationary, one between Canada and the United States would “almost certainly come alongside a sharp rise in the unemployment rate,” Desjardins Group economist Royce Mendes says, “driving home the need to ease rather than tighten financial conditions."
Most customers of Pine, a digital mortgage and real estate platform, are ”trying to anticipate a cut environment" via variable-rate mortgages, said CEO Justin Herlick. “I wouldn't say we're feeling direct nervousness of the trade implications, but what we are and have been feeling for over a year now is just people who are very worried about their household expenses.”
- John MacFarlane
The Bank of Canada in 2019 modelled the effects of a trade war. Here's what it found
In December 2024, Governor Tiff Macklem pointed to a 2019 internal simulation of the U.S. imposing significant tariffs. That study examined the consequences of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports (rather than from specific countries), so there are some limitations to its relevance — but the modelled impacts are nonetheless gloomy.
Among other things, the “extreme downside scenario” forecasts “an overall decline of about 6 per cent in Canadian GDP” caused by “considerably weaker exports and business investment.” It also sees the loonie depreciating by “roughly 25 per cent relative to the base case” — which would take some pressure off exports but possibly raise domestic prices.
BoC deputy governor Tony Gravelle said recently that updated models of tariff scenarios would be included in today’s Monetary Policy Report.
- John MacFarlane
What the BoC has said about tariffs so far
Given that both U.S. tariffs and any Canadian response are still hypothetical, there have been few specific signals from the BoC — beyond describing the complexity of the situation.
At the December announcement, Governor Tiff Macklem said the tariff threat “clouded” the economic outlook and declared the situation “a major new uncertainty.” He noted the BoC had previously modelled the impacts of major trade war, and found “major impact” on the economy.
"And if those things happen, certainly they will … have a dramatic effect on our forecast, and we'll have to, as a governing council, consider what that means for monetary policy."
On January 16, BoC deputy governor Toni Gravelle noted that the negative impact of tariffs on economic growth would likely come alongside rising prices on some goods. “So there’s likely to be an inflation impact at the same time that we have a slowdown in the economy, so that puts the central bank in a very complicated space.”
The BoC remains committed to its mandate, Gravelle says — that is, to keep inflation at around two per cent, "whatever comes our way."
- Alicja Siekierska
How Trump tariffs could change the Bank of Canada's path forward
While economists expect the Bank of Canada to continue its loosening cycle and cut rates on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of 25 per cent tariffs has left forecasts up in the air.
“Tariffs represent a complicated setup for central banks. They tend to increase costs (inflationary), but they also weaken an economy (deflationary),” RBC chief economist Frances Donald and economist Nathan Janzen wrote in a recent research note.
Some economists believe the impact tariffs will have on the economy will force the Bank to continue cutting rates, while others predict that a retaliatory response from Canada would make keeping inflation at two per cent difficult and require the central bank to hike rates.
Read more about what Trump tariffs could mean for the BoC here.
- Jeff Lagerquist
Economists stick to call for Bank of Canada to cut by 25 basis points today
While potential upheaval in Canada-U.S. trade puts a wildcard on the table for the Bank of Canada, economists are mostly united in their call for the central bank to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut today.
"The green shoots of an economic acceleration are small enough, and the storm clouds from potential tariffs dark enough, to justify a further 25 bp interest rate cut," CIBC's Andrew Grantham wrote in a recent report.
RBC's Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan agree, adding that a weaker Canadian economy justified the more aggressive moves last year.
"Data suggest that the Bank of Canada still needs to continue easing its key rate but proceed more cautiously, with a 25-basis-point cut," said TD Bank economist Maria Solovieva.
Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s vice-president and head of capital markets economics, recommends Canada’s central bank “take a breather and hold... .” However, he concedes the Bank will "probably" cut by 25 bps today.
According to Reuters, currency swap markets are betting on an 83 per cent chance of a rate cut. Reuters also reports that its poll of economists shows 80 per cent, or 25 out of 31 respondents, expect a quarter-point rate cut today.