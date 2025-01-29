Live updates: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by another 25 basis points, flags tariffs as ‘major source of uncertainty’

The Bank of Canada reduced its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the sixth consecutive cut, bringing its policy rate to 3 per cent. In its decision, which was widely expected, the central bank cited inflation hovering around 2 per cent and an economy in excess supply. But it also flagged U.S. trade policy as “a major source of uncertainty” that will test the Canadian economy.
“With inflation around 2 per cent and the economy in excess supply, Governing Council decided to reduce the policy rate a further 25 basis points to 3 per cent,” the central bank said in a statement alongside its decision.
“However, if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested. We will be following developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity, inflation and monetary policy in Canada.”
Outside a trade war, more rate cuts likely unless jobs data stay strong: Vanguard
A tariff scenario notwithstanding, it would take one or two more months of strong jobs data to deter the Bank of Canada from making further rate cuts, says Ashish Dewan, an investment strategist at Vanguard Canada, in comments sent to Yahoo Finance Canada.
Vanguard expects the overnight rate to drop to 2.5 per cent this year, unless a trade war emerges.
“Were the U.S. to implement tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods and Canada then implements 25 per cent tariffs on U.S. goods, we would expect a significant drop in Canada’s growth and a pickup in inflation significant enough that the BoC would need to reverse course and raise interest rates,” Dewan wrote.
Bank of Canada predicts 2.5 percentage point GDP shock under proposed U.S tariffs
Canada's central bank says U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to hit Canadian imports with a 25 per cent tariff would result in a 2.5 percentage point hit to average annual GDP growth in its first year.
"In the second year, it is about 1.5 percentage points lower," Bank officials wrote in their January Monetary Policy Report released on Wednesday. "By the third year, GDP growth has roughly returned to normal."
Last week, a report from CIBC estimated sweeping tariffs imposed by the U.S. could cost the Canadian economy as much as 3.25 per cent, even after factoring in possible exemptions for the oil and gas sector.
'Canada needs today's cut': Meridian investment advisor
In a statement sent to Yahoo Finance Canada, Meridian’s Paul Shelestowsky writes that "Canada needs today's cut — and likely future cuts in the next few months — to maintain price stability, boost growth and protect the financial health of Canadian borrowers.”
Inflation is under control, Shelestowsky says, "but with the federal tax holiday ending, and with a potential tariff war looming, the Bank of Canada still has a lot of work to do to ensure Canada's financial health remains stable in 2025."
TSX rises post announcement
The S&P TSX Composite index briefly popped by 0.5 per cent following the BoC announcement, before giving up some of that gain. The index is up around 0.35 per cent on the day as at 10:15 a.m. ET Wednesday.
Bank of Canada announces end of quantitative tightening
The central bank also announced the end of quantitative tightening on Wednesday. It said it will restart asset purchases in early March, “beginning gradually so that its balance sheet stabilizes then grows modestly, in line with growth in the economy.”
The Bank of Canada first started quantitative tightening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2022.
GDP growth revised down due to slower population growth
In its monetary policy report (MPR), the Bank of Canada revised down its outlook for economic growth in Canada.
Growth in 2025 and 2026 is now projected to be lower by about 0.3 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points, respectively, largely due to changes to population growth projections. GDP growth is expected to be 1.8 per cent in 2025, and 1.8 per cent in 2026.
“This is primarily due to a downward revision to population growth resulting from new federal immigration policies and updated assumptions related to outflows of non-permanent residents,” the bank said in the MPR.
The projection also assumes no new U.S. tariffs, but includes a modest downward revision to business investment due to trade uncertainty.
How the Bank is evaluating the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs
In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (MPR), the Bank of Canada analyzed the potential impact of a trade conflict between Canada and the United States.
“While many important elements are unknown, these measures could be highly disruptive to the Canadian and U.S. economies,” the central bank said in the MPR.
The Bank offered a simulation looking at the potential impact of tariffs on inflation and GDP growth, assuming a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports to the U.S. and a 25 per cent retaliatory response from Canada. In the benchmark calibration, the central bank assumed that Canadian exports react to price changes in line with what has happened historically, and that the cost of tariffs is fully passed through to consumer prices over three years.
In the theoretical scenario, real GDP would be 2.4 percentage points lower in the first year than a no-tariff scenario, while inflation would tick up 0.1 per cent. In a situation where tariffs are passed through more quickly to consumers – over one and a half years instead of three years – GDP would still be 2.4 percentage points lower in the first year but inflation would jump 0.8 per cent.
“At a minimum, a permanent tariff will cause a one-time, permanent increase in price levels. Whether tariffs lead to ongoing inflation will mostly depend on how household and business expectations for inflation respond to tariff-related price level increases,” the bank said in the MPR.
More takeaways from Governor Macklem's opening statement
On where inflation goes from here:
“While we expect some volatility in CPI inflation due to temporary tax measures, our forecast is that inflation will remain close to the 2 per cent target over the next two years.”
On economic growth picking up:
“There are signs economic activity is gaining momentum as past interest rate cuts work their way through the economy. Lower borrowing costs are boosting activity in the housing market as well as consumer spending on big-ticket items like automobiles. The pickup in household spending is starting to broaden to other consumer items and is projected to strengthen further.”
On risks to the inflation outlook:
“There are risks around our outlook, and Governing Council is equally concerned with inflation rising above the 2 per cent target or falling below it. Absent the threat of tariffs, the risks to the inflation outlook are roughly balanced.”
What Governor Macklem said about tariffs in his opening statement
On the many unknowns related to tariffs:
“There are many possible scenarios. We don’t know what new tariffs will be imposed, when or how long they will last. We don’t know the scope of retaliatory measures or what fiscal supports will be provided. And even when we know more about what is going to happen, it will still be difficult to be precise about the economic impacts because we have little experience with tariffs of the magnitude being proposed.”
On the potential impact of tariffs on Canada:
“A long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt economic activity in Canada. At the same time, the higher cost of imported goods will put direct upward pressure on inflation.”
On what monetary policy can do about tariffs:
“Unfortunately, tariffs mean economies simply work less efficiently – we produce and earn less than without tariffs. Monetary policy cannot offset this. What we can do is help the economy adjust.”
On how tariffs will be considered when it comes to interest rate decisions:
“As we consider our monetary policy response, we will need to carefully assess the downward pressure on inflation from weakness in the economy, and weigh that against the upward pressure on inflation from higher input prices and supply chain disruptions.”
U.S. tariffs 'a major source of uncertainty', says Governor Macklem
The Bank of Canada delivered a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday as inflation remains close to two per cent, but the central bank flagged that potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods “could be very disruptive to the Canadian economy and are clouding the economic outlook.”
“U.S. trade policy is a major source of uncertainty,” Governor Tiff Macklem said in a prepared opening statement on Wednesday, noting that there are “many possible scenarios” when it comes to tariffs.
“A long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt economic activity in Canada,” Macklem said.
“At the same time, the higher cost of imported goods will put direct upward pressure on inflation. The magnitude and timing of the impacts on output and inflation will depend importantly on how businesses and households in the United States and Canada adjust to higher import prices.”
BANK OF CANADA CUTS POLICY RATE BY 25 BPS TO 3 PER CENT
The latest data driving the BoC's decision
With the Bank of Canada set to make its first interest rate announcement of 2025 this morning, here’s the latest data it has driving its decision.
Canada’s inflation rate slowed to 1.8 per cent, as the temporary GST break brought down the price of restaurant meals, alcohol and toys.
CPI: 1.8% (from 1.9% in November)
CPI-median: 2.4% (from 2.6% in November)
CPI-trim: 2.5% (from 2.6% in November)
Canada’s labour market posted the biggest jobs gain in nearly two years in December, almost quadruple what economists were expecting.
Unemployment rate: 6.7% (from 6.8% in November)
Employment: Up 0.4% (addition of 90,900 jobs)
Canada’s economy grew more than expected in October, but showed signs of a slowdown in November.
October GDP: Up 0.3% on a monthly basis
Preliminary November estimate: Down 0.1% on a monthly basis
Scotiabank economist on why the BoC shouldn't cut rates
Scotiabank Economist Derek Holt expects a 25-basis-point cut today, but has recently argued against a cut and in a note this morning reiterates a number of reasons.
On the inflation front, he points out “ongoing residual inflationary pressure” in the BoC’s favourite core data, and argues the suggestion of economic slack may well be overstated. More broadly, Holt notes that economic growth “is modestly rebounding,” with labour markets tightening as immigration restrictions take hold. Job growth “is very strong” over various timeframes, he says, and adds that the notion that this growth is just in the public sector is “hogwash.” Consumption, furthermore, “is performing reasonably well,” he says.
Potential tariffs notwithstanding, Holt says growth should now increase because the effects of previous rate cuts and an immigration slowdown take time to appear — and because of “accelerating real wage growth, exaggerated effects of mortgage resets, pent-up demand and massive pent-up savings.”
- Jeff Lagerquist
Loonie hinges on BoC's tariff comments: Karl Schamotta
Corpay chief market strategist says overnight index swaps show the odds of a sixth-consecutive rate cut from the Bank of Canada now sit at 95 per cent.
With a cut "almost fully priced in," Karl Schamotta expects the Loonie will respond to the BoC's commentary on Canada-U.S. trade, specifically the looming threat of a 25 per cent from the Trump administration.
"Reaction in the Canadian dollar could therefore be driven by how officials discuss tariff risks," he wrote in his morning newsletter. "In our view, the Bank will ultimately be forced to ease policy further if Trump follows through on his threat."
What to watch for in the BoC's Monetary Policy Report
In addition to Wednesday’s interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada is also set to release its Monetary Policy Report (MPR).
The MPR is a document released every quarter that presents the Bank’s projections for inflation, growth in the Canadian economy, as well as its assessment of outstanding risks.
Since the last quarterly MPR, there have been several government policies and changes that could impact the central bank's growth and inflation forecasts, including lower immigration levels and the temporary GST break that started in mid-December.
"We'll have more to say on this when we release our next forecast in January," Governor Tiff Macklem said last month.
There is also the looming threat of U.S. tariffs from President Donald Trump's new administration, although it's unclear if that will be included in MPR analysis.
- Alicja Siekierska
With rates on the way down, here's what to expect for mortgages in 2025
With the Bank of Canada widely expected to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate in January and beyond, experts say 2025 could see a further resurgence in consumer interest for variable-rate mortgages.
Penelope Graham, a mortgage rate expert at Ratehub.ca, says Canadians can expect to see downward movement on the variable-rate side, while things may be “a little bit stickier” when it comes to fixed rates. She expects variable-rate mortgages to fall below fixed rates in 2025.
Many mortgages – 40 per cent of outstanding ones – are up for renewal this year. While those will undoubtedly face higher rates, the good news is that there will be competition among banks and lenders to retain and attract customers, says Toronto-based mortgage broker and Ratesdotca mortgage and real estate expert Victor Tran.
Read more about the mortgage outlook for 2025 here.
A quick look at other major central banks
One day after the BoC’s December cut, the European Central Bank — which sets monetary policy for countries in the eurozone, including G7 members France, Germany and Italy — followed suit, trimming rates by 25 basis points to 3.15 per cent. The ECB’s next announcement is Thursday, with market consensus suggesting another 25 bps cut.
On December 18, the U.S. Federal Reserve trimmed its key rate to between 4.25 and 4.5 per cent, in line with consensus. Expectations now are for the Fed to hold, with one governor declaring the December cut a “last step” earlier this month. The Bank of England held its rate steady at 4.75 per cent on December 19, but the market expects a 25-basis-point cut on February 6.
The outlier among major central banks is Japan, which for years had battled deflation. The Bank of Japan raised its rate for the third time in a year on January 24, bringing it to 0.5 per cent — the highest it has been in 17 years.
Tariffs have 'adverse effects on output growth': IMF study
U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent blanket tariff on Canadian imports to the United States as soon as this Saturday has without a doubt weighed on the minds of Bank of Canada officials heading into today's decision.
Gauging the economic impact is tricky. There's the one-time, direct hit to costs, then the knock-on damage to households and businesses. Back in 2020, during Trump's first stint as president, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) looked into this using data from 151 countries between 1963 and 2014.
"We find that tariffs have economically and statistically significant adverse effects on output growth. The impact is persistent and increases with the magnitude of the tariff change," researchers led by IMF economist Davide Furceri, stated in the study.
"Our baseline econometric model suggests that a one standard deviation increase in the tariff rate (corresponding to 3.6 percentage points) leads to about a 0.4 per cent decline in output five years later."
- Jeff Lagerquist
80% of business leaders want 'dollar-for-dollar' response to U.S. tariffs
As the BoC prepares to announce its latest rate decision, a new survey shows Canadian business are ready for a "dollar-for-dollar" trade fight with the U.S.
Canada-U.S. trade has been thrust into the spotlight for the central bank as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose a punishing 25 per cent tax on imported Canadian goods as soon as Feb. 1.
According to KPMG, over eight in 10 business leaders surveyed want a targeted, "dollar-for-dollar" retaliatory response. Six in 10 said they could withstand a prolonged trade war.
KPMG said 250 Canadian business leaders participated in the survey between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
"Our poll findings reveal that Canadian business leaders believe Canada must stand firm, even if it means being caught in the crossfire," Benjie Thomas, CEO and senior partner at KPMG in Canada, stated in a news release on Wednesday.
How the Bank of Canada is likely thinking about the GST break
The GST/HST break that kicked in on Dec. 14 has already had an impact on Canada’s inflation rate.
December inflation slowed to 1.8 per cent, a tick below economist expectations, thanks in part to price drops for restaurant meals, alcoholic beverages and children’s toys.
That’s expected to continue in January, when the tax break will be in place for the entire month.
“The headline dip in inflation (in December) was clearly flattered by the GST holiday, which will help again in the reading for January,” BMO chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a recent research note. But theBank of Canada is expected to look through the temporary impact on inflation.
“We believe the heavy overhang of trade uncertainty — possible U.S. tariffs — overrides almost all else," Porter said.
With tariffs looming, housing market response to a cut could be muted
The housing market, which showed slight signs of life in the last quarter of 2024, isn’t likely to stir much more even if the BoC cuts today as expected, experts say. Many Canadians, already hesitant given persistent cost-of-living issues, are likely to wait and see how the tariff narrative unfolds.
While tariff wars tend to be inflationary, one between Canada and the United States would “almost certainly come alongside a sharp rise in the unemployment rate,” Desjardins Group economist Royce Mendes says, “driving home the need to ease rather than tighten financial conditions."
Most customers of Pine, a digital mortgage and real estate platform, are ”trying to anticipate a cut environment" via variable-rate mortgages, said CEO Justin Herlick. “I wouldn't say we're feeling direct nervousness of the trade implications, but what we are and have been feeling for over a year now is just people who are very worried about their household expenses.”
The Bank of Canada in 2019 modelled the effects of a trade war. Here's what it found
In December 2024, Governor Tiff Macklem pointed to a 2019 internal simulation of the U.S. imposing significant tariffs. That study examined the consequences of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports (rather than from specific countries), so there are some limitations to its relevance — but the modelled impacts are nonetheless gloomy.
Among other things, the “extreme downside scenario” forecasts “an overall decline of about 6 per cent in Canadian GDP” caused by “considerably weaker exports and business investment.” It also sees the loonie depreciating by “roughly 25 per cent relative to the base case” — which would take some pressure off exports but possibly raise domestic prices.
BoC deputy governor Tony Gravelle said recently that updated models of tariff scenarios would be included in today’s Monetary Policy Report.
What the BoC has said about tariffs so far
Given that both U.S. tariffs and any Canadian response are still hypothetical, there have been few specific signals from the BoC — beyond describing the complexity of the situation.
At the December announcement, Governor Tiff Macklem said the tariff threat “clouded” the economic outlook and declared the situation “a major new uncertainty.” He noted the BoC had previously modelled the impacts of major trade war, and found “major impact” on the economy.
"And if those things happen, certainly they will … have a dramatic effect on our forecast, and we'll have to, as a governing council, consider what that means for monetary policy."
On January 16, BoC deputy governor Toni Gravelle noted that the negative impact of tariffs on economic growth would likely come alongside rising prices on some goods. “So there’s likely to be an inflation impact at the same time that we have a slowdown in the economy, so that puts the central bank in a very complicated space.”
The BoC remains committed to its mandate, Gravelle says — that is, to keep inflation at around two per cent, "whatever comes our way."
How Trump tariffs could change the Bank of Canada's path forward
While economists expect the Bank of Canada to continue its loosening cycle and cut rates on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of 25 per cent tariffs has left forecasts up in the air.
“Tariffs represent a complicated setup for central banks. They tend to increase costs (inflationary), but they also weaken an economy (deflationary),” RBC chief economist Frances Donald and economist Nathan Janzen wrote in a recent research note.
Some economists believe the impact tariffs will have on the economy will force the Bank to continue cutting rates, while others predict that a retaliatory response from Canada would make keeping inflation at two per cent difficult and require the central bank to hike rates.
Read more about what Trump tariffs could mean for the BoC here.
Economists stick to call for Bank of Canada to cut by 25 basis points today
While potential upheaval in Canada-U.S. trade puts a wildcard on the table for the Bank of Canada, economists are mostly united in their call for the central bank to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut today.
"The green shoots of an economic acceleration are small enough, and the storm clouds from potential tariffs dark enough, to justify a further 25 bp interest rate cut," CIBC's Andrew Grantham wrote in a recent report.
RBC's Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan agree, adding that a weaker Canadian economy justified the more aggressive moves last year.
"Data suggest that the Bank of Canada still needs to continue easing its key rate but proceed more cautiously, with a 25-basis-point cut," said TD Bank economist Maria Solovieva.
Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s vice-president and head of capital markets economics, recommends Canada’s central bank “take a breather and hold... .” However, he concedes the Bank will "probably" cut by 25 bps today.
According to Reuters, currency swap markets are betting on an 83 per cent chance of a rate cut. Reuters also reports that its poll of economists shows 80 per cent, or 25 out of 31 respondents, expect a quarter-point rate cut today.