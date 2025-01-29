Live updates: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by another 25 basis points, flags tariffs as ‘major source of uncertainty’

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference, after cutting key interest rate, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable · REUTERS / Reuters

The Bank of Canada reduced its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the sixth consecutive cut, bringing its policy rate to 3 per cent. In its decision, which was widely expected, the central bank cited inflation hovering around 2 per cent and an economy in excess supply. But it also flagged U.S. trade policy as “a major source of uncertainty” that will test the Canadian economy.

“With inflation around 2 per cent and the economy in excess supply, Governing Council decided to reduce the policy rate a further 25 basis points to 3 per cent,” the central bank said in a statement alongside its decision.

“However, if broad-based and significant tariffs were imposed, the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested. We will be following developments closely and assessing the implications for economic activity, inflation and monetary policy in Canada.”

Watch the livestream of Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers speaking to reporters at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Follow Yahoo Finance Canada’s live blog for news, updates and analysis of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate announcement below.

LIVE

25 updates