Live: Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused for a month, China duties set to take effect Tuesday

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs to take effect beginning on Tuesday — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China.

But conversations with the leaders of both Mexico and Canada yielded apparent progress: Trump delayed tariffs on both countries by one month. Trump is also set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, though those tariffs are still set to take effect on Tuesday.

The trade posturing will have ramifications for the US's relationships with some of its closest allies, as the targeted countries have already formulated retaliatory measures. They could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

