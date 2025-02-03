Live: Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused for a month, China duties set to take effect Tuesday

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.
Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs to take effect beginning on Tuesday — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China.
But conversations with the leaders of both Mexico and Canada yielded apparent progress: Trump delayed tariffs on both countries by one month. Trump is also set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, though those tariffs are still set to take effect on Tuesday.
The trade posturing will have ramifications for the US's relationships with some of its closest allies, as the targeted countries have already formulated retaliatory measures. They could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.
Wall Street not loving Trump's tariffs so far
Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi has some early reactions to President Trump's tariff plans from Wall Street movers and shakers.
He pointed to Trump's Truth Social post suggesting there may or may not be "some pain" as a result of the tariffs — economists and strategists, it appears, are in agreement.
"Our economists expect that fully implemented tariffs would have meaningful consequences," wrote the Morgan Stanley Public Policy Research Team.
Evercore ISI China Strategist Neo Wang noted that unveiling the tariffs on China during the Lunar New Year was also less than ideal, and suggested another factor may be in play: TikTok's status in the US.
Trump says Americans may feel 'some pain' from tariffs but that it would be 'worth the price'
The morning after signing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, President Trump said in a social media post that Americans might feel "some pain" but that it would be worth the price.
"THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
In a separate post to Truth Social, Trump claimed that without subsidies from the US, Canada "ceases to exist." He also reiterated his desire that the country become the 51st US state, which would mean "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada will place 25% counter-tariffs of CAD $155 billion (USD $107 billion) worth of American-made products, starting Tuesday.
Canada, China condemn Trump tariffs
After President Trump finally signed his long-anticipated tariffs on Saturday, the reaction was swift.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to Americans in a speech Saturday night, Bloomberg reported:
China did not immediately put its own tariffs into effect, but its Commerce Ministry said Sunday it would file a “lawsuit” against the US at the World Trade Organization. Bloomberg reported:
Canada ready to impose retaliatory tariffs and rethink its relationship with the US
Canada is bracing for President Trump's promised tariffs. As of mid-afternoon on Feb. 1, the White House had still not announced any official details, but as Bloomberg reports, Canadian officials aren't waiting around:
Top business leaders are bracing for the worst
Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi spoke to top business leaders about how they're preparing for the expected tariffs from President Trump.
"We've done a lot of scenario planning and we know the levers that we can pull to minimize any impact," said General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.
IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh says "stabilization right now is prudent." And HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores says "we don't know exactly what tariffs are going to be put in place. But we have been working on this for several quarters."
