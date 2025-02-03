LIVE
Live: Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused for a month, China duties set to take effect Tuesday
Updated 1 min read

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs to take effect beginning on Tuesday — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China.

But conversations with the leaders of both Mexico and Canada yielded apparent progress: Trump delayed tariffs on both countries by one month. Trump is also set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, though those tariffs are still set to take effect on Tuesday.

The trade posturing will have ramifications for the US's relationships with some of its closest allies, as the targeted countries have already formulated retaliatory measures. They could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

LIVE 32 updates
  • Grace O'Donnell

    How much tariffs would cost US households

    Yahoo Finance's Jordan Weissman reports that while Donald Trump might already be scaling back his trade war, it could still put a small dent in US consumers' wallets.

    Ahead of the announcement that the US would pause tariffs on Canada for 30 days, the Yale Budget Lab estimated 25% tariffs on Canadian imports and a 10% additional tariff on Chinese goods would cost American households about $690 each.

    That figure assumes Canada retaliates with tariffs of its own, according to analysis first shared with Yahoo Finance. If it doesn’t, the cost would be $648 per household. Tariffs on Canada would also shrink the US economy by $875 billion, or 0.2% of gross domestic product.

    And when including tariffs on Mexican goods, import taxes on all three countries would cost about $1,245 per household while reducing GDP by $1.4 billion.

    Read more here.

  • Ben Werschkul
    Ben Werschkul

    Canada gets a reprieve as Trump delays tariff actions by 30 days

    A whirlwind day of tariff diplomacy continued late Monday afternoon as the US and Canada announced a 30-day reprieve on 25% tariffs that had been scheduled to affect Canada at 12:01 a.m. ET.

    “Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted of an afternoon phone call with US President Donald Trump, saying Canada's implementation of a $1.3 billion border plan and the announcement of a “fentanyl czar" helped seal the deal.

    Trump then confirmed the deal and its major components, adding the pause will be "to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured."

    The announcement of a reprieve between the US and its top trading partner came after days of caustic back-and-forth between the two countries.

    The announcement followed a similar reprieve that Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced earlier in the day on planned 25% duties to America’s southern neighbor.

    That means, for now, Trump is only scheduled to go forward with duties on China and the 10% tariffs he had planned there. But the president even threw some doubt on how long those would be in place, telling reporters Monday afternoon that "we will probably be speaking with China over the next 24 hours."

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Stocks sink as tariffs remained in focus for investors

    Stocks slipped on Monday but pared early losses as investors digested a spate of tariff headlines, including news that President Trump will delay tariffs on goods from Mexico by one month.

    Here's a recap of a volatile day in markets:

    Read the full account of the market's action today here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Tyson plans for short-term disruptions but doesn't expect 'significant impact' on supply chains

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports:

    Tyson Foods (TSN) CEO Donnie King told Yahoo Finance the company does not expect to "see significant impact" and planned for tariffs within its annual adjusted operating income forecast.

    The meat supplier raised its forecast by $100 million to a range of $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion, up from a prior $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion.

    "We've planned for tariffs, for immigration and any market dynamics, and have baked that into our guidance for the balance of the year," King told Yahoo Finance over the phone.

    He added, "Our teams have engaged in contingency planning to minimize disruptions or impacts to the supply chain for some time ... There'll be short-term disruptions, but it will equilibrate."

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Trump’s tariffs add risk to chips and consumer stocks

    As stocks bounced back from session lows Monday following Trump's delay of tariffs on Mexico, Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith reports on what Wall Street is saying this means for the administration's broader trade strategy.

    In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs' David Kostin wrote that rising policy uncertainty will likely weigh on equity valuation multiples. He suggested that the recent uncertainty increase should reduce the forward 12-month price-earnings multiple by about 3%.

    The Tech sector (XLK) is among the most at risk of a geopolitical escalation between the US and China, as analysts warn of a "pretty significant impact" on demand for products like PCs, smartphones, and consumer electronics.

    That signals greater downside risk for names like Qualcomm (QCOM), Qorvo (QRVO), Skyworks (SWKS), Intel (INTC), and Nvidia (NVDA), KeyBanc's John Vinh warned.

    Goldman Sachs' analysis of S&P 500 companies with explicit revenue exposure to Greater China of 25% or more includes many of those tech names, along with other consumer-facing firms, including Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and Lam Research (LRCX).

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Auto stocks slip on fears Trump tariffs will harm industry

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:

    Automaker stocks slipped on Monday following President Trump’s move to impose tariffs on goods coming from Canada and Mexico.

    Shares of the Big Three automakers GM (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA), as well as rivals Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC), slipped on Monday but pared losses following the Mexico tariff delay. Even Tesla (TSLA), despite not making any cars in Canada or Mexico, saw its stock fall, likely due to the fact it uses parts from those regions for its cars.

    Currently, Canada produces around 10% of cars sold in the US (approximately 1.5 million units), with Mexico supplying close to 20%, according to a report from TD Economics.

    GM, which reported earnings last week, said it was working to minimize the impact.

    “From a Mexico perspective, we do build trucks in Mexico and in Canada and in the United States, and so we have the capacity in the United States to shift some of that,” GM CEO Mary Barra said on the company's earnings call. “We also sell trucks globally, and so we can look at where the international markets are being sourced from. So there's plays that we can do on that perspective to minimize the impact.”

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    How tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China could affect US grocery bills

    President Trump's expected tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China could soon affect Americans' grocery bills.

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports that under Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, US consumers can expect to pay an average tax increase of more than $800 this year, according to estimates from TaxFoundation.org.

    Some items that could see quick price increases include tomatoes, avocados, beer, and liquor from Mexico as well as grains and potatoes from Canada. Tariffs on Canada and China are expected to go into effect on Tuesday, while tariffs on goods from Mexico have been delayed until March.

    "A lot of the fruit that comes up [from Mexico] very quickly could change price," Telsey Advisory Group's Joe Feldman told Yahoo Finance. "All the commodity items ... fruits, vegetables, eggs, proteins, and milk tend to see quick pass-through of price increases or decreases, given the supply-demand dynamics and rapid turnover in those items."

    This could spell challenges for food stocks such as Mission Produce (AVO) and Constellation Brands (STZ), which source a significant amount of their products from Mexico.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    New Englanders warned of higher heating bills if Trump enacts tariffs on Canada

    Yahoo Finance's Janna Heron reports:

    Irving Oil warned New England customers over the weekend that President Trump's tariffs on Canada, if enacted, would immediately be passed on to their heating bill, flying in the face of the commander in chief's vow to bring down consumer prices.

    The tariff cost, or tax as the Canadian company rightly called the duty, would be added to the remainder of their customers' contracts, Irving Energy said in a letter dated Sunday and posted by Dartmouth College professor Douglas Irwin on X. The company serves households and businesses in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

    "This tariff will result in price increases for our US customers and have impacts on energy security and the broader economy," the company posted on its website.

    Read more here.

  • Ben Werschkul
    Ben Werschkul

    Trump says tariffs on Mexico paused for a month

    President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a breakthrough in their talks Monday and said they were successful in delaying a new wave of 25% duties on America's southern neighbor by a month.

    "It was a very friendly conversation," Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming the Mexican president's announcement moments earlier. Both also confirmed that Mexico would send 10,000 additional troops to the US-Mexico border.

    Trump added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick will lead the talks in the coming weeks around the issues of drugs and migration that led Trump to impose these duties.

    But the fate of promised 25% duties against Canada and 10% duties on China remain uncertain Monday morning.

    In another post on Monday, Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would talk again at 3 p.m. ET. But he offered a much more aggressive tone and also raised new issues such as Canada’s limits on the US banking system, writing, "What's that all about?"

  • Brett LoGiurato
    Brett LoGiurato

    Trump says he has talked to Trudeau and will speak with him again on Monday

    US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — and he said the two leaders would speak again at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

    Trump revealed this in a post on his Truth Social platform in which he also took general shots at the US's neighbor to the north.

    US duties of 25% on Canadian imports — with the exception of a 10% levy on oil imports — are set to take effect Tuesday. Trudeau has announced his country will, in turn, place a 25% tariff on US imports, which could affect around $107 billion of a variety of American goods.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Market sell-off shows investors 'underpricing' Trump’s promised tariffs

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:

    Investors didn't take President Donald Trump at his word, and now markets are selling off in reaction to his move to impose hefty tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

    Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) dove more than 1.7% Monday, leading the declines among the three major indexes but paring losses notched earlier in the morning. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) spiraled roughly 1.5%, and futures attached to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) tumbled about 1.3%, or around 580 points.

    "While we have not had tariffs baked into our own US equity market outlook, we have been concerned that many financial market participants have been underpricing the risk that they were more than a negotiation tool," RBC Capital Markets head of US equity strategy Lori Calvasina wrote in a note to clients on Sunday.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    There are few levers with the power to push back on Trump's tariff plans

    From Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul:

    For all the norm-shattering of Donald Trump's Saturday move to levy tariffs on America's top three trading partners, few signs have emerged in the hours since that any force outside of the president himself will be able to reverse his decision if he is determined to stay the course.

    While rhetorical opposition to the move is evident from Wall Street to Capitol Hill, any challenges in political or legal arenas are expected to be an uphill climb after decades of tariff authority migrating to the executive branch.

    Perhaps the key open question is whether market volatility, which was clearly evident Monday morning, could be the thing that can change Trump's mind now or if a sell-off becomes extended.

    Capitol Economics wrote in a Monday note that "if the tariffs stick around, let alone escalate, this morning's market moves may be just the start of greater volatility."

    Trump has long used the markets as a barometer of success, but it's a metric he says he is willing to discount, at least for now.

    Read more here.

  • Rian Howlett

    Trump steps up tariff threats against European Union after tanking US stock futures.

    US President Donald Trump engaged in fresh rhetoric regarding tariffs against the European Union following the start of a trade war with Canada, Mexico, and China that saw futures plummet.

    Bloomberg reported that Trump has stated that tariffs on the European Union “will definitely happen,” citing a large trade deficit with the bloc.

    “They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products,” Trump said of the perceived imbalance.

    On the tariff train, Trump is preparing to make calls to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Mexican leadership Monday morning after announcing 25% levies on the US’s northern and southern neighbors.

    Trump has said he expects the calls to be simple enough. “We put tariffs on. They owe us a lot of money, and I’m sure they’re going to pay.” Currently, there is an indication of financial retaliation from Canada ahead of the call between the world leaders.

    Trump’s hard-line stance has led to a reduction of trust in the idea of an economic ceasefire. With fears of a North American trade war spreading across the world, US stock futures tanked, the peso fell to its lowest level against the dollar in almost three years, and the Canadian dollar sank to its weakest point since 2003. The euro dropped on Trump’s renewed threats while the dollar rose.

  • Brett LoGiurato
    Brett LoGiurato

    Stock futures plummet as Trump's tariffs rattle markets

    As our stock market live blog details:

    Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) lost 2.2%, leading the way down. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) spiraled 1.6%, and futures attached to the Dow (YM=F) stumbled 1.1%, or around 500 points.

    The US dollar (DX=F) index jumped, along with the price of crude oil (CL=F).

    The early reaction to Trump's sweeping tariffs is just taking shape. Follow along here.

  • Wall Street not loving Trump's tariffs so far

    Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi has some early reactions to President Trump's tariff plans from Wall Street movers and shakers.

    He pointed to Trump's Truth Social post suggesting there may or may not be "some pain" as a result of the tariffs — economists and strategists, it appears, are in agreement.

    "Our economists expect that fully implemented tariffs would have meaningful consequences," wrote the Morgan Stanley Public Policy Research Team.

    Evercore ISI China Strategist Neo Wang noted that unveiling the tariffs on China during the Lunar New Year was also less than ideal, and suggested another factor may be in play: TikTok's status in the US.

    Read more here.

  • Trump says Americans may feel 'some pain' from tariffs but that it would be 'worth the price'

    The morning after signing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, President Trump said in a social media post that Americans might feel "some pain" but that it would be worth the price.

    "THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

    In a separate post to Truth Social, Trump claimed that without subsidies from the US, Canada "ceases to exist." He also reiterated his desire that the country become the 51st US state, which would mean "much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that Canada will place 25% counter-tariffs of CAD $155 billion (USD $107 billion) worth of American-made products, starting Tuesday.

    Read more: New Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China set to start Tuesday

  • Canada, China condemn Trump tariffs

    After President Trump finally signed his long-anticipated tariffs on Saturday, the reaction was swift.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke directly to Americans in a speech Saturday night, Bloomberg reported:

    China did not immediately put its own tariffs into effect, but its Commerce Ministry said Sunday it would file a “lawsuit” against the US at the World Trade Organization. Bloomberg reported:

    Read more: New Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China set to start Tuesday

  • Michael B. Kelley
    Michael B. Kelley

    New Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China are signed

    Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:

    President Donald Trump moved forward Saturday with his plans for tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ending a guessing game about how aggressively he would move to penalize America's three largest trading partners.

    "Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are SIGNED!," a Trump official posted to social media.

    The tariffs — as Trump has promised since after his election win — will be 25% duties on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China over issues of fentanyl and illegal migration, according to a White House summary of the actions.

    Read more here.

  • Canada ready to impose retaliatory tariffs and rethink its relationship with the US

    Canada is bracing for President Trump's promised tariffs. As of mid-afternoon on Feb. 1, the White House had still not announced any official details, but as Bloomberg reports, Canadian officials aren't waiting around:

    Read more here

    For charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.

  • Top business leaders are bracing for the worst

    Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi spoke to top business leaders about how they're preparing for the expected tariffs from President Trump.

    "We've done a lot of scenario planning and we know the levers that we can pull to minimize any impact," said General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

    IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh says "stabilization right now is prudent." And HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores says "we don't know exactly what tariffs are going to be put in place. But we have been working on this for several quarters."

    Read more here.

    For charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Traders turn to air freight to ship gold, silver to US amid tariff uncertainty

    Traders are moving volumes of gold and silver into the US via plane as President Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday.

    Bloomberg reports that planes commonly carry gold between hubs in London, New York, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, while "bulkier silver is typically sent by ship."

    But as traders rush to obtain the precious metals ahead of looming trade escalations and futures surge, shipping silver by air has become worth the cost for some traders.

    According to the report, nearly 14 million ounces of gold and 45 million ounces of silver "have flowed into the depositories of New York’s Comex futures exchange since election day" and "the rush for bullion led to weeks-long queues to withdraw the metal from the Bank of England’s vault into the custody of private banks."

    Gold futures (GC=F) touched a record high above $2,860 per ounce on Friday as traders looked to hedge against tariff risks. Silver futures (SI=F) also advanced Friday.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Mentions of tariffs on corporate earnings calls soar

    Tariffs have emerged as a key theme in earnings calls so far, as corporate executives weigh the potential effects of President Trump’s tariff promises and seek to mitigate the impact of increased duties.

    "AI-identified mentions of tariffs on S&P 500 earnings calls have surged under the incoming Trump administration’s threat of significant US import tariffs, with the industrial sector seeing the largest spike,” Michael McDonough, chief economist for financial products at Bloomberg, told Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer.

    While Industrials has led S&P sectors in tariff mentions, as the chart above indicates, companies across all sectors of the economy have chimed in, including Tesla (TSLA), JPMorgan (JPM), Delta (DAL), and Whirlpool (WHR).

    For more charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, click here to download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.

  • Kim Lyons

    Colgate bracing for tariffs' impact on toothpastes made in Mexico

    Reuters reports that Colgate-Palmolive is working on "potential mitigation plans" to blunt the effects of possible tariffs on the company's toothpastes made in Mexico.

    Colgate-Palmolive CFO Stan Sutula said Friday on a call with Wall Street analysts that its plans to reduce the impact of tariffs could have an impact on its import of raw materials like vitamins and amino acids. He added that the company is also planning for retaliatory tariffs.

    Sutula's comments came as the White House reiterated its plans to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China beginning Saturday, denying an earlier Reuters report that President Trump planned to delay implementing his long-promised tariffs until March 1.

    Colgate has said its toothpaste brands account for about a third of the US market. The company did not factor the costs of potential tariffs in its 2025 fiscal year financial guidance, Sutula said.

    Colgate stock was down 5% Friday.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Is the stock market prepared for Trump tariffs?

    As a crucial moment for President Trump’s agenda approaches, markets are bracing for the potential fallout from tariffs.

    But the Trump administration may also be bracing for the potential fallout from the stock market — a favorite scoreboard of Trump's — as it weighs its options.

    On a new episode of Capitol Gains, Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman, Ben Werschkul, and Seana Smith discuss how tough Trump will get on tariffs and how that dynamic is affecting markets.

    “I think the shock at this point would be if Trump really did impose significant tariffs — at least, I don’t think Wall Street is pricing that in,” Newman said.

    However, Werschkul noted that markets may be underestimating how much Trump wants to push through heavy tariffs.

    "There’s a lot of issues that [Trump] talks about that you kind of get the sense that he’s not personally invested in," Werschkul said. "That’s not true with tariffs. It’s a sort of throughline of his career."

    Capital Economics Group chief economist Neil Shearing also weighed in.

    "My sense is tariffs are coming, but I don’t think they’ll be quite on the same scale that the president has talked about," Shearing said, adding, "for obvious reasons, and that is that it would tank the market."

    See the full episode of Capitol Gains here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Oil emerges as sticking point in Trump tariff talks

    Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:

    Market anxiety ahead of Donald Trump's self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline for a first round of tariffs focused on oil and gas after the president appeared to acknowledge Thursday there could be issues with the energy staples in his overall plans.

    On Friday, Reuters reported that Trump is weighing a delay on the actual implementation of tariffs by a month, to March 1, and that exceptions would be possible but "few and far between."

    But even that left questions surrounding how Trump will approach oil, with petroleum representing Canada’s biggest export to the US.

    Oil markets reacted to the news Friday, injecting yet another question mark in the runup to tariffs, which has seen an array of mixed signals.

    Read more here.

  • Brett LoGiurato
    Brett LoGiurato

    Trump may now target March for tariffs on Canada, Mexico

    President Donald Trump, facing a self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline to impose promised new tariffs on Canada and Mexico, is set to announce they will take effect March 1, according to Reuters. The White House called the report "false," reiterating that Trump plans to impose the tariffs starting Saturday.

    From Reuters:

    Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul has more on the fluid situation here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    2 charts show why markets are skittish about Trump's tariff policy

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer highlighted two charts that show how markets are thinking about President Trump's tariff threats in the days leading up to his self-imposed deadline of Feb. 1.

    In the latest Yahoo Finance Chartbook, Yale Budget Lab director of economics Ernie Tedeschi pointed out that, when taken literally, Trump's campaign proposals could increase the average effective tariff rate by anywhere from 7 to 27 percentage points. The high end of the estimate would bring the average effective tariff rate to a level not seen since 1900.

    "That would represent the most dramatic shift in both trade and tax policy in the US in generations," Tedeschi said.

    Specifically, markets are focused on what tariffs could mean for inflation and, therefore, the Fed's interest rate plans.

    Deutsche Bank chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance that without tariffs, his team expects core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, to fall to 2.5% by the end of 2025. This would be in line with the Fed's target. The metric clocked in at 2.8% on an annual basis in December.

    "But if you factor in 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, it is very easy to get to 3% plus core PCE inflation forecast this year and acceleration in inflation, not a deceleration," Luzzetti said.

    This leads Luzzetti to believe the chart below is "exactly why the Fed has uncertainty right now and is in a wait-and-see mode."

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Ford CEO expects tariffs to play out over next couple of months

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:

    Ford CEO Jim Farley believes Trump’s tariff gambit will be a policy issue that extends beyond February and said that Ford has had a game plan in place.

    "We think this will play out over the next couple of months,” Farley said to Yahoo Finance at a Ford Performance event in Charlotte (see video below).

    Farley believes Ford is set up the best among its competitors if tariffs come to pass because of its large presence in the US.

    “Ford has the largest US manufacturing footprint," he said. And so we're really encouraged about the administration's positive outlook on the auto industry and the impact on our overall economy."

    Read more here.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Canada: Trump's tariffs may leave US reliant on Venezuelan oil

    The Financial Times reports:

    The US would be forced to buy oil from geopolitical rivals such as Venezuela if it disrupted trade with Canada, the country's foreign minister warned.

    “There’s no other option on the table, and this administration doesn’t want to work with Venezuela,” Mélanie Joly told the FT.

    Joly has been in Washington lobbying to prevent a trade war, after President Trump's threatened 25% tariffs. But at the same time, Canada has prepared retaliatory tariffs on US goods like steel and orange juice.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada may come soon

    President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada but said he was weighing whether to exclude oil imports.

    "We may or may not," Trump told reporters in the White House about whether tariffs would be levied on Mexican and Canadian oil, according to Reuters. "We're going to make that determination probably tonight."

    His comments come as markets await further tariff action ahead of Trump’s self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline. Uncertainty around tariffs has left a wide array of officials, from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to several heads of state and business leaders, in wait-and-see mode.

    The two neighboring countries are the US’s largest trading partners.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Markets (and the world) on edge as Trump’s tariff deadline approaches

    Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:

    A self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline by Donald Trump for a first round of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China looms in less than two days as economic observers and world leaders try to plan amid the uncertainty.

    A series of comments in recent days from the president and his Commerce secretary pick have offered little clarity, leaving many in wait-and-see mode.

    The uncertainty could already be weighing on business decisions, according to Charles Schwab's Kevin Gordon, citing the effects of last weekend's 10-hour trade war with Colombia that ended as quickly as it began.

    "That nature of policymaking is what causes companies to maybe take a step back and halt their spending," he said during a Yahoo Finance interview.

    Read more here.

  • Grace O'Donnell

    Trump's top tariff man says he prefers 'across the board' tariffs

    Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:

    Donald Trump's pick for Commerce secretary underlined that broad country-by-country tariffs can be used to address a host of economic issues, including the protection of America's artificial intelligence lead.

    "I prefer across the board" tariffs, Howard Lutnick told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday just days ahead of a key deadline that could see these types of blanket duties in place on Canada, Mexico, and China.

    He also linked tariffs to a debate this week about AI export controls, which he would oversee if confirmed, saying that such controls without the backing of tariffs lead to "a whack-a-mole model."

    Read more here.

