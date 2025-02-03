Live: Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China to take effect Tuesday, with countries set to retaliate

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

Over the weekend, Trump announced tariffs to take effect beginning on Tuesday — 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on imports from China. Duties on oil imports from Canada will be lower at 10%.

The tariffs will have ramifications for the US's relationships with some of its closest allies, as the targeted countries have already formulated retaliatory measures. They could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

