Live: Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports; reciprocal duties are coming soon

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

For now, Trump has reneged on planned 25% across-the-board tariffs on US neighbors Canada and Mexico — at least until early March. Duties on China went into effect last week, and China retaliated — though Trump is planning to soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaving hope for a potential compromise.

Meanwhile, Trump ordered a 25% tariff on all imports of steel and aluminum into the US from all countries on Monday. The trade escalation impacts top trading partners and bolsters industries in US states key to Trump's election.

In addition, Trump said on Friday that he would soon announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries, aiming to fulfill a frequent campaign promise and also raise revenue as Republicans ready a tax and spending bill.

The trade posturing could also have ramifications for inflation, with the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could influence where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

