Live Out Your Rally Adventure Dreams With This Perfectly Specced Ford Focus RS

Want to live out your wildest rally dreams but don't have the creativity (or skill) to build something yourself? Well, the Team O'Neil Rally School has just the car for you. It's selling one of its Focus RS rally cars, and it's perfectly specced for any sort of off-road adventuring you can think of. You should buy it.

This car started out its competitive life as a stage rally car built to run in the American Rally Association championship. It's equipped with an FIA-legal roll cage, a three-way Reiger adjustable suspension, a Mountune performance tune, OZ rally wheels, gravel tires, skid plates, a hydraulic handbrake, a Quaife front differential, and a bunch of other mods to make it race-ready. Assembled for Tim O'Neil (Team O'Neil's founder), it's been entered in the New England Forest Rally twice, taking first in its class in 2017. It's also been raced at the Mt. Washington hillclimb once. According to the listing, it has a total of 518 race miles, including testing. The odometer reads under 6000 miles total.



Since then, it's been converted into "overlander" spec, with a Yakima roof rack, LED light bars, bed liner paint (which has been applied over a wrap, so it's removable), and two gas canisters mounted to the cage in the trunk. Team O'Neil claims it's invested over $100,000 into this car, with no expenses spared. It's asking $75,000 or best offer on its website now.

That's a whole bunch of money for a Focus, we know, but the amount of development work and equipment that comes along with this car is second to none, so the price makes some sense. And Team O'Neil says it can be converted back to standard rally spec, if that's what you're into.

