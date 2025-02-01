Live: President Trump signs tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.
Leading up to and upon his return to office, Trump has floated numerous threats on tariffs.
As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul has chronicled, those threats have at times changed in scope and scale, depending on whether we hear from Trump or one of his advisers. This dynamic has left US business and the country's global trading partners — including neighbors Canada and Mexico, the European Union, and China — largely guessing about what comes next.
Tariffs could also have ramifications for inflation, as they have the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could have ramifications for where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.
Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?
Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.LIVE 15 updates
- Michael B. Kelley
New Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China are signed
Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:
President Donald Trump moved forward Saturday with his plans for tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ending a guessing game about how aggressively he would move to penalize America's three largest trading partners.
"Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China are SIGNED!," a Trump official posted to social media.
The tariffs — as Trump has promised since after his election win — will be 25% duties on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China over issues of fentanyl and illegal migration, according to a White House summary of the actions.
Canada ready to impose retaliatory tariffs and rethink its relationship with the US
Canada is bracing for President Trump's promised tariffs. As of mid-afternoon on Feb. 1, the White House had still not announced any official details, but as Bloomberg reports, Canadian officials aren't waiting around:
For charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.
Top business leaders are bracing for the worst
Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi spoke to top business leaders about how they're preparing for the expected tariffs from President Trump.
"We've done a lot of scenario planning and we know the levers that we can pull to minimize any impact," said General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra.
IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh says "stabilization right now is prudent." And HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores says "we don't know exactly what tariffs are going to be put in place. But we have been working on this for several quarters."
For charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.
- Grace O'Donnell
Traders turn to air freight to ship gold, silver to US amid tariff uncertainty
Traders are moving volumes of gold and silver into the US via plane as President Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China on Saturday.
Bloomberg reports that planes commonly carry gold between hubs in London, New York, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, while "bulkier silver is typically sent by ship."
But as traders rush to obtain the precious metals ahead of looming trade escalations and futures surge, shipping silver by air has become worth the cost for some traders.
According to the report, nearly 14 million ounces of gold and 45 million ounces of silver "have flowed into the depositories of New York’s Comex futures exchange since election day" and "the rush for bullion led to weeks-long queues to withdraw the metal from the Bank of England’s vault into the custody of private banks."
Gold futures (GC=F) touched a record high above $2,860 per ounce on Friday as traders looked to hedge against tariff risks. Silver futures (SI=F) also advanced Friday.
- Grace O'Donnell
Mentions of tariffs on corporate earnings calls soar
Tariffs have emerged as a key theme in earnings calls so far, as corporate executives weigh the potential effects of President Trump’s tariff promises and seek to mitigate the impact of increased duties.
"AI-identified mentions of tariffs on S&P 500 earnings calls have surged under the incoming Trump administration’s threat of significant US import tariffs, with the industrial sector seeing the largest spike,” Michael McDonough, chief economist for financial products at Bloomberg, told Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer.
While Industrials has led S&P sectors in tariff mentions, as the chart above indicates, companies across all sectors of the economy have chimed in, including Tesla (TSLA), JPMorgan (JPM), Delta (DAL), and Whirlpool (WHR).
For more charts that tell the story of Trump, tariffs, and markets, click here to download YF Chartbook Vol. 4.
- Kim Lyons
Colgate bracing for tariffs' impact on toothpastes made in Mexico
Reuters reports that Colgate-Palmolive is working on "potential mitigation plans" to blunt the effects of possible tariffs on the company's toothpastes made in Mexico.
Colgate-Palmolive CFO Stan Sutula said Friday on a call with Wall Street analysts that its plans to reduce the impact of tariffs could have an impact on its import of raw materials like vitamins and amino acids. He added that the company is also planning for retaliatory tariffs.
Sutula's comments came as the White House reiterated its plans to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China beginning Saturday, denying an earlier Reuters report that President Trump planned to delay implementing his long-promised tariffs until March 1.
Colgate has said its toothpaste brands account for about a third of the US market. The company did not factor the costs of potential tariffs in its 2025 fiscal year financial guidance, Sutula said.
Colgate stock was down 5% Friday.
- Grace O'Donnell
Is the stock market prepared for Trump tariffs?
As a crucial moment for President Trump’s agenda approaches, markets are bracing for the potential fallout from tariffs.
But the Trump administration may also be bracing for the potential fallout from the stock market — a favorite scoreboard of Trump's — as it weighs its options.
On a new episode of Capitol Gains, Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman, Ben Werschkul, and Seana Smith discuss how tough Trump will get on tariffs and how that dynamic is affecting markets.
“I think the shock at this point would be if Trump really did impose significant tariffs — at least, I don’t think Wall Street is pricing that in,” Newman said.
However, Werschkul noted that markets may be underestimating how much Trump wants to push through heavy tariffs.
"There’s a lot of issues that [Trump] talks about that you kind of get the sense that he’s not personally invested in," Werschkul said. "That’s not true with tariffs. It’s a sort of throughline of his career."
Capital Economics Group chief economist Neil Shearing also weighed in.
"My sense is tariffs are coming, but I don’t think they’ll be quite on the same scale that the president has talked about," Shearing said, adding, "for obvious reasons, and that is that it would tank the market."
- Grace O'Donnell
Oil emerges as sticking point in Trump tariff talks
Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:
Market anxiety ahead of Donald Trump's self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline for a first round of tariffs focused on oil and gas after the president appeared to acknowledge Thursday there could be issues with the energy staples in his overall plans.
On Friday, Reuters reported that Trump is weighing a delay on the actual implementation of tariffs by a month, to March 1, and that exceptions would be possible but "few and far between."
But even that left questions surrounding how Trump will approach oil, with petroleum representing Canada’s biggest export to the US.
Oil markets reacted to the news Friday, injecting yet another question mark in the runup to tariffs, which has seen an array of mixed signals.
- Brett LoGiurato
Trump may now target March for tariffs on Canada, Mexico
President Donald Trump, facing a self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline to impose promised new tariffs on Canada and Mexico, is set to announce they will take effect March 1, according to Reuters. The White House called the report "false," reiterating that Trump plans to impose the tariffs starting Saturday.
From Reuters:
Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul has more on the fluid situation here.
- Grace O'Donnell
2 charts show why markets are skittish about Trump's tariff policy
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer highlighted two charts that show how markets are thinking about President Trump's tariff threats in the days leading up to his self-imposed deadline of Feb. 1.
In the latest Yahoo Finance Chartbook, Yale Budget Lab director of economics Ernie Tedeschi pointed out that, when taken literally, Trump's campaign proposals could increase the average effective tariff rate by anywhere from 7 to 27 percentage points. The high end of the estimate would bring the average effective tariff rate to a level not seen since 1900.
"That would represent the most dramatic shift in both trade and tax policy in the US in generations," Tedeschi said.
Specifically, markets are focused on what tariffs could mean for inflation and, therefore, the Fed's interest rate plans.
Deutsche Bank chief US economist Matthew Luzzetti told Yahoo Finance that without tariffs, his team expects core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, to fall to 2.5% by the end of 2025. This would be in line with the Fed's target. The metric clocked in at 2.8% on an annual basis in December.
"But if you factor in 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, it is very easy to get to 3% plus core PCE inflation forecast this year and acceleration in inflation, not a deceleration," Luzzetti said.
This leads Luzzetti to believe the chart below is "exactly why the Fed has uncertainty right now and is in a wait-and-see mode."
- Grace O'Donnell
Ford CEO expects tariffs to play out over next couple of months
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports:
Ford CEO Jim Farley believes Trump’s tariff gambit will be a policy issue that extends beyond February and said that Ford has had a game plan in place.
"We think this will play out over the next couple of months,” Farley said to Yahoo Finance at a Ford Performance event in Charlotte (see video below).
Farley believes Ford is set up the best among its competitors if tariffs come to pass because of its large presence in the US.
“Ford has the largest US manufacturing footprint," he said. And so we're really encouraged about the administration's positive outlook on the auto industry and the impact on our overall economy."
- Jenny McCall
Canada: Trump's tariffs may leave US reliant on Venezuelan oil
The US would be forced to buy oil from geopolitical rivals such as Venezuela if it disrupted trade with Canada, the country's foreign minister warned.
“There’s no other option on the table, and this administration doesn’t want to work with Venezuela,” Mélanie Joly told the FT.
Joly has been in Washington lobbying to prevent a trade war, after President Trump's threatened 25% tariffs. But at the same time, Canada has prepared retaliatory tariffs on US goods like steel and orange juice.
- Grace O'Donnell
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada may come soon
President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada but said he was weighing whether to exclude oil imports.
"We may or may not," Trump told reporters in the White House about whether tariffs would be levied on Mexican and Canadian oil, according to Reuters. "We're going to make that determination probably tonight."
His comments come as markets await further tariff action ahead of Trump’s self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline. Uncertainty around tariffs has left a wide array of officials, from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to several heads of state and business leaders, in wait-and-see mode.
The two neighboring countries are the US’s largest trading partners.
- Grace O'Donnell
Markets (and the world) on edge as Trump’s tariff deadline approaches
Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:
A self-imposed Feb. 1 deadline by Donald Trump for a first round of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China looms in less than two days as economic observers and world leaders try to plan amid the uncertainty.
A series of comments in recent days from the president and his Commerce secretary pick have offered little clarity, leaving many in wait-and-see mode.
The uncertainty could already be weighing on business decisions, according to Charles Schwab's Kevin Gordon, citing the effects of last weekend's 10-hour trade war with Colombia that ended as quickly as it began.
"That nature of policymaking is what causes companies to maybe take a step back and halt their spending," he said during a Yahoo Finance interview.
- Grace O'Donnell
Trump's top tariff man says he prefers 'across the board' tariffs
Yahoo Finance’s Ben Werschkul reports:
Donald Trump's pick for Commerce secretary underlined that broad country-by-country tariffs can be used to address a host of economic issues, including the protection of America's artificial intelligence lead.
"I prefer across the board" tariffs, Howard Lutnick told senators during his confirmation hearing Wednesday just days ahead of a key deadline that could see these types of blanket duties in place on Canada, Mexico, and China.
He also linked tariffs to a debate this week about AI export controls, which he would oversee if confirmed, saying that such controls without the backing of tariffs lead to "a whack-a-mole model."
Recommended Stories
Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disputCBC • yesterday
Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs
Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, kThe Daily Beast • yesterday
-
MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk
A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender idThe Daily Beast • yesterday
-
Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response
Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to tThe Daily Beast • 23 hours ago
‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented mThe Daily Beast • yesterday
From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.The Canadian Press • yesterday
Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority
Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…The Hill • yesterday
-