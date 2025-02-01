Live: President Trump signs tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

US President Donald Trump is aiming to reshape the country's trade policy using one of his preferred economic tools: tariffs.

Leading up to and upon his return to office, Trump has floated numerous threats on tariffs.

As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul has chronicled, those threats have at times changed in scope and scale, depending on whether we hear from Trump or one of his advisers. This dynamic has left US business and the country's global trading partners — including neighbors Canada and Mexico, the European Union, and China — largely guessing about what comes next.

Tariffs could also have ramifications for inflation, as they have the potential to push prices higher. That, in turn, could have ramifications for where the Federal Reserve takes interest rates in the coming months — and years.

Read more: What are tariffs, and how do they affect you?

Yahoo Finance will chronicle the latest news and updates from the threats to the eventual policy.

LIVE

15 updates