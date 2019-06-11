Live On the Back 9 at 17 Golf Course Homes

Whether you love to play golf — or just watch it — you’ll be in real estate heaven with one of these golf course homes that overlook holes 10 through 18. Some of these properties provide additional perks for golf lovers that go beyond the views, including a private putting green and garage specifically for golf carts. Keep reading to see the homes that are a true hole-in-one for fans of the sport.

Quiet Golf Course Haven in Danville, California

Price: $1.58 million

$1.58 million Square footage: 3,453

If you’re looking for peace, quiet and privacy, you’ll find it with this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home located between the 12th tee of the Falls Golf Course and a calming creek. Walls of glass overlook the property’s pool and spa, providing plenty of natural light. The home also features a craft room, three fireplaces, a fully-equipped kitchen, a breakfast nook and an outdoor patio.

Updated Spanish-Style Home in San Luis Obispo, California

Price: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Square footage: 3,502

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom updated Spanish-style home is located off the 12th fairway of the golf course at the gated San Luis Obispo Country Club Estates. The interior of the home boasts vaulted ceilings, two master suites and a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, while the outdoor living spaces include a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and barbecue, spa and patio space.

Southern-Style Home With Bay Views in Miramar Beach, Florida

Price: $1.65 million

$1.65 million Square footage: 3,872

Relax or entertain in the great room of this four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom Southern-style home while taking in views of the lake and the 17th hole on Burnt Pine Golf Course. The home also features screened porches, outdoor patios, a formal dining room, a designer kitchen with an oversized island, a master suite with six closets and an upstairs balcony. The charming home is located in the Burnt Pine community of the Sandestin Resort, which has its own white sand beaches, four championship golf courses, a tennis complex, a 113-slip marina, nature trails and pedestrian areas full of places to shop, dine and more.

Home in the Heart of Promontory in Park City, Utah

Price: $1.89 million

$1.89 million Square footage: 4,245

Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Promontory mountain community, you can look out onto the 18th hole of the Pete Dye golf course from your shaded deck, hot tub or living room of this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home. When the golfers have left for the day, you can see deer and elk roam outside during warm evenings.

Tranquil Escape in Victor, Idaho

Price: $2 million

$2 million Square footage: 6,387

Both the indoor and outdoor living spaces of this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home provide views of the 14th fairway of the Headwaters Club at Teton Springs. The home’s interior features hardwood floors, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, an 8-foot bar, a walk-in wine cellar and a three-car garage. Outside, you’ll find a large patio with a fire pit overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard.

An Entertainer's Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

Price: $2.19 million

$2.19 million Square footage: 5,628

Located on a private cul-de-sac that sits on the 12th Fairway at the Boulders Golf Club, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was made for entertaining. It features a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a large outdoor covered patio, a pool and spa. It also has a separate two-bedroom guest casita, perfect for hosting visitors.

'Old Santa Fe' Home in Scottsdale, Arizona

Price: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Square footage: 5,300

You’ll feel as if you’ve been transported back to “old Santa Fe” when you reside in this five-bedroom, five-bathroom golf course home in Desert Mountain. The property sits on a high ridge that overlooks the 13th fairway of the Renegade Golf Course and features granite and marble finishes, Venetian-plastered walls, a gourmet kitchen and a freestanding guest home.

Elegant Custom-Designed Home in Miramar Beach, Florida

Price: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Square footage: 6,139

Golf enthusiasts will love this grand five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom Mediterranean-style home located in the Burnt Pine community in the Sandestin Golf and Resort. Not only do you get sweeping views of the 18th hole of the Burnt Pine golf course through to the 11th hole at The Raven golf course from the saltwater pool, entrance foyer, formal living room and porches, but the home also has an additional garage just for golf carts. Other luxury features include a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a stone-walled wine center that can hold 238 bottles and covered outdoor entertainment space with a grill, wet bar, fireplace and bistro-style seating.

