Live On the Back 9 at 17 Golf Course Homes

Whether you love to play golf — or just watch it — you’ll be in real estate heaven with one of these golf course homes that overlook holes 10 through 18. Some of these properties provide additional perks for golf lovers that go beyond the views, including a private putting green and garage specifically for golf carts. Keep reading to see the homes that are a true hole-in-one for fans of the sport.
Quiet Golf Course Haven in Danville, California
- Price: $1.58 million
- Square footage: 3,453
If you’re looking for peace, quiet and privacy, you’ll find it with this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home located between the 12th tee of the Falls Golf Course and a calming creek. Walls of glass overlook the property’s pool and spa, providing plenty of natural light. The home also features a craft room, three fireplaces, a fully-equipped kitchen, a breakfast nook and an outdoor patio.
Updated Spanish-Style Home in San Luis Obispo, California
- Price: $1.6 million
- Square footage: 3,502
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom updated Spanish-style home is located off the 12th fairway of the golf course at the gated San Luis Obispo Country Club Estates. The interior of the home boasts vaulted ceilings, two master suites and a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, while the outdoor living spaces include a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and barbecue, spa and patio space.
Southern-Style Home With Bay Views in Miramar Beach, Florida
- Price: $1.65 million
- Square footage: 3,872
Relax or entertain in the great room of this four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom Southern-style home while taking in views of the lake and the 17th hole on Burnt Pine Golf Course. The home also features screened porches, outdoor patios, a formal dining room, a designer kitchen with an oversized island, a master suite with six closets and an upstairs balcony. The charming home is located in the Burnt Pine community of the Sandestin Resort, which has its own white sand beaches, four championship golf courses, a tennis complex, a 113-slip marina, nature trails and pedestrian areas full of places to shop, dine and more.
Home in the Heart of Promontory in Park City, Utah
- Price: $1.89 million
- Square footage: 4,245
Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Promontory mountain community, you can look out onto the 18th hole of the Pete Dye golf course from your shaded deck, hot tub or living room of this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home. When the golfers have left for the day, you can see deer and elk roam outside during warm evenings.
Tranquil Escape in Victor, Idaho
- Price: $2 million
- Square footage: 6,387
Both the indoor and outdoor living spaces of this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home provide views of the 14th fairway of the Headwaters Club at Teton Springs. The home’s interior features hardwood floors, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, an 8-foot bar, a walk-in wine cellar and a three-car garage. Outside, you’ll find a large patio with a fire pit overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard.
An Entertainer's Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $2.19 million
- Square footage: 5,628
Located on a private cul-de-sac that sits on the 12th Fairway at the Boulders Golf Club, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was made for entertaining. It features a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a large outdoor covered patio, a pool and spa. It also has a separate two-bedroom guest casita, perfect for hosting visitors.
Take a Look: These Crazy Upside-Down Houses Will Make Your Head Turn
'Old Santa Fe' Home in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $2.5 million
- Square footage: 5,300
You’ll feel as if you’ve been transported back to “old Santa Fe” when you reside in this five-bedroom, five-bathroom golf course home in Desert Mountain. The property sits on a high ridge that overlooks the 13th fairway of the Renegade Golf Course and features granite and marble finishes, Venetian-plastered walls, a gourmet kitchen and a freestanding guest home.
Elegant Custom-Designed Home in Miramar Beach, Florida
- Price: $2.7 million
- Square footage: 6,139
Golf enthusiasts will love this grand five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom Mediterranean-style home located in the Burnt Pine community in the Sandestin Golf and Resort. Not only do you get sweeping views of the 18th hole of the Burnt Pine golf course through to the 11th hole at The Raven golf course from the saltwater pool, entrance foyer, formal living room and porches, but the home also has an additional garage just for golf carts. Other luxury features include a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a stone-walled wine center that can hold 238 bottles and covered outdoor entertainment space with a grill, wet bar, fireplace and bistro-style seating.
Showstopping Single-Story Home in Austin, Texas
- Price: $3 million
- Square footage: 5,062
This modern, single-story home was designed by James La Rue and features views of the Fazio Canyons’ 17th fairway and the surrounding Hill Country. The four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom Texas showstopper also comes with custom walnut cabinetry, quartzite countertops and European white oak flooring throughout. From the kitchen, which features Miele appliances, you can take in the views while enjoying a bottle of wine from the room’s stand-alone wine wall, which can hold 272 bottles.
2 Holes for the Price of 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $3.9 million
- Square footage: 7,673
Views from the open great room and large outdoor patio of this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom contemporary home include the ninth and 15th holes of the Chiricahua Golf Course, the McDowell Mountains, Pinnacle Peak and the Continental Peak — plus gorgeous Arizona sunsets. The home includes four bedroom suites, a steam shower, his and her studies with built-in bookshelves and a bonus room.
Desert Mountain Home in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $4 million
- Square footage: 7,570
Practice your swing at your own private putting green while taking in the views of the 12th hole of the Geronimo Golf Course and the surrounding mountains from this timeless, contemporary desert home. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house is designed with metal, wood, glass and stone detailing throughout, giving it warmth and comfort. Outdoor features include a negative-edge pool, spa, stone fireplace and outdoor dining area.
Resort Living in San Diego
- Price: $5.9 million
- Square footage: N/A
Located in the Santaluz gated community, this newer build has views of the 11th fairway of The Santaluz Club, a private 18-hole Rees Jones-designed championship golf course. Beyond the golf course, you’ll get 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean through the home’s disappearing walls of glass, vanishing-edge pool and grassy yard. The five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom home can draw you in with its views, but it has a lot going on in the interior as well with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine room, motorized blinds and more premium touches.
European-Style Estate in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $6.5 million
- Square footage: 9,892
Located in the Estancia community, this four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom estate is situated on nearly 2 acres of land, providing stunning views of the community golf course’s 17th hole, plus city lights and Pinnacle Peak sunsets. The master suite is located in its own wing, and there is a separate wing with three guest suites. The home also features an office, game room, dedicated fitness room and formal and casual dining rooms.
Contemporary Desert Home in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $6.75 million
- Square footage: 7,107
This luxurious contemporary home has panoramic views that look out onto the 15th fairway of the Cochise Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two powder rooms, a five-car garage, a negative-edge pool, an indoor bar area, quartzite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a fire pit and more.
West Indies-Inspired Residence in Jupiter, Florida
- Price: $6.75 million
- Square footage: 6,700
Look out at the 10th and 11th holes of the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course at The Bear’s Club from the backyard and pool of this four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bathroom, West Indies-inspired home. In addition to the golf course views, this impressive construction also features a large paneled library and a billiard room.
Minimalist Home With Maximum Sophistication in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Price: $9 million
- Square footage: 7,380
This four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom minimalist-style home was designed by architect Brent Kendle, with an indoor-outdoor flow thanks to sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. As stunning as the home itself is, its views — it overlooks the 17th fairway of the Chiricahua golf course, Pinnacle Peak, valleys and sunsets — are really something to be seen. It also features top-of-the-line amenities including a wine room, private office, state-of-the-art theater room and a five-car garage.
A Slice of Paradise on Paradise Island, Bahamas
- Price: $24.65 million
- Square footage: 20,000
Villa Tarka fronts the 16th hole of the Ocean Club Estates golf course, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf. But being on a golf course is just the beginning of the luxurious touches you’ll get with this 12-bedroom, 17-bathroom home. The villa is also equipped with additional resort-style amenities, including an infinity pool, pool deck, outdoor shower and a professional tennis court with an air-conditioned tennis pavilion.
Click through to find out what a $5 million home looks like around the U.S.
More on Real Estate
- Real Estate Tips No One Tells You
- I’ve Looked at Real Estate While Traveling the World — Here’s Why Moving Abroad Is Your Best Shot at a Luxe Life
- One Notoriously Expensive Area Tops List of Hottest Real Estate Markets in the US
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Live On the Back 9 at 17 Golf Course Homes