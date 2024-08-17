The loophole that knocks £75 off National Trust and English Heritage memberships

To become lifetime members of both the National Trust and English Heritage, it would cost a combined total of £3,920 - Christopher Nicholson/Alamy Stock Photo

A little-known loophole allows Britons to save £75 on both National Trust and English Heritage membership at the same time.

The hack involves buying an annual Heritage New Zealand pass as an “overseas resident”.

Membership grants you access to historical sites in New Zealand, but more importantly, unlocks free access to hundreds of tourist hotspots in Britain thanks to a “reciprocal agreement” with the National Trust – and English Heritage.

A Kiwi membership has become even more prudent this year after the National Trust introduced an inflation-busting price rise of 8.5pc to its annual fees, and English Heritage brought in a 4pc rise.

UK residents can buy a non-Kiwi membership from Heritage New Zealand for just £128 (NZ$275). Purchasing passes separately from English Heritage and National Trust combined would cost £163.20 – a difference of just over £35.

Savings are even greater for family tickets, with a New Zealand Heritage membership costing £210. To buy both a National Trust and English Heritage family pass, it costs £285 – making it £75 more expensive.

Kiwi membership prices were increased by 27pc in July this year, shrinking the money saving available to savvy Britons. But despite the price rises, the hack still proves beneficial.

Pete Chatfield, of Household Money Saving, said the discount trick is one “which not a huge number of people are aware of”.

“It’s a very good saving which anyone can make use of,” he said. “You don’t need to be a New Zealander to buy it.

“Until about five years ago, the savings were even bigger, but they upped the prices for overseas residents after cottoning on to what people were doing.

“There’s nothing to penalise people for doing it though. If New Zealand didn’t want overseas people utilising it, they could easily stop it – but they don’t.

“The only thing to look out for is the fact it doesn’t cover you for parking, so you might have to pay for that at certain English Heritage and National Trust sites.”

After becoming a member, a Kiwi heritage card – which can be shown upon entry at all English Heritage and National Trust sites – will be sent in the post.

The lack of free parking is a potential drawback for those planning on some attractions, such as Overbeck’s Garden, Devon, where it will cost New Zealand Heritage members £6 to park.

The overall cost saving from cheaper membership will, however, likely outweigh the amount lost in footing the odd parking bill.

Lifetime memberships to Heritage New Zealand are not available for overseas residents.

To become lifetime members of both the National Trust and English Heritage, it would cost a combined total of £3,920. Under the current pricing, it would take 40 years to better the value of renewing an annual Kiwi membership every year.

Heritage New Zealand has around 20,000 members, while the National Trust boasts close to six million, while English Heritage has 1.2 million.

Terms and conditions on the New Zealand Heritage website reveal that Wakehurst, Sussex, which is managed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, is the only National Trust-owned property where free entry is denied.

The perks of Scottish National Trust membership

Another money-saving trick is to utilise the cheaper rate charged by the National Trust for Scotland.

Scottish membership per adult costs £69.60, and it gains you access to all National Trust sites elsewhere in Britain. This works out to be £21.60 cheaper than joining the English arm of the Trust.

A family pass with Scotland costs £135, compared to £159.

As with the New Zealand hack, you do not need to be a Scottish resident to sign up.