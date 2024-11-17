Lithuania's next government wants to patch things up with China. But is it even possible?

For years, Lithuania has been one of Beijing's most vociferous critics in Europe as it sought to build close ties with Taiwan.

But with a new government in the offing, there are signs that the Baltic state might be looking to mend ties with the world's second largest economy - even if observers believe the relationship is beyond repair.

Gintautas Paluckas, the candidate the Social Democratic Party want to make prime minister if it can form a coalition after coming first in last month's election, has said he wants to "normalise" ties.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"Having normal relations is certainly an aspiration because the EU - even though relations with China will not be rosy, they will argue about the economy, about tariffs, about protectionist measures [...] - but the EU is trying to maintain diplomatic relations," Paluckas told national broadcaster LRT.

He described the previous centre-right government's decision to allow a "Taiwanese Representative Office" to be opened in 2021 as a "grave diplomatic mistake", but has stopped short of saying that he would ask Taipei to rename it.

"Let's not speculate, we don't know what the Chinese will ask for. We don't know the real situation," Paluckas told LRT.

President Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected this year with 75 per cent of the vote, echoed Paluckas's views.

"Relations between China and Lithuania should be based on the principle of mutual trust and international commitments. The president supports the [efforts] to normalise diplomatic relations between Lithuania and China, but the interest must be mutual," Nauseda's office said.

"The president hopes that China will change its decision to downgrade the level of diplomatic representation and that ambassadors will return to work in both countries."

The spat saw China remove Lithuania from its customs system, meaning its exporters could not ship goods to the country. Beijing claimed Vilnius had violated the European Union's one-China policy and expelled its ambassador in 2021, while also withdrawing its own envoy from Lithuania.

It also deepened tensions between the EU and China, which have worsened further because of Beijing's close relationship with Russia.

The EU has said that Lithuania had not breached its one-China policy and launched a World Trade Organization case against the trade embargo. The incident also helped garner support for an EU anti-coercion instrument, which is now law and allows Brussels to respond if a member state is thought to be put under economic pressure for political reasons.

Story Continues