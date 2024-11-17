Lithuania's next government wants to patch things up with China. But is it even possible?

For years, Lithuania has been one of Beijing's most vociferous critics in Europe as it sought to build close ties with Taiwan.
But with a new government in the offing, there are signs that the Baltic state might be looking to mend ties with the world's second largest economy - even if observers believe the relationship is beyond repair.
Gintautas Paluckas, the candidate the Social Democratic Party want to make prime minister if it can form a coalition after coming first in last month's election, has said he wants to "normalise" ties.
"Having normal relations is certainly an aspiration because the EU - even though relations with China will not be rosy, they will argue about the economy, about tariffs, about protectionist measures [...] - but the EU is trying to maintain diplomatic relations," Paluckas told national broadcaster LRT.
He described the previous centre-right government's decision to allow a "Taiwanese Representative Office" to be opened in 2021 as a "grave diplomatic mistake", but has stopped short of saying that he would ask Taipei to rename it.
"Let's not speculate, we don't know what the Chinese will ask for. We don't know the real situation," Paluckas told LRT.
President Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected this year with 75 per cent of the vote, echoed Paluckas's views.
"Relations between China and Lithuania should be based on the principle of mutual trust and international commitments. The president supports the [efforts] to normalise diplomatic relations between Lithuania and China, but the interest must be mutual," Nauseda's office said.
"The president hopes that China will change its decision to downgrade the level of diplomatic representation and that ambassadors will return to work in both countries."
The spat saw China remove Lithuania from its customs system, meaning its exporters could not ship goods to the country. Beijing claimed Vilnius had violated the European Union's one-China policy and expelled its ambassador in 2021, while also withdrawing its own envoy from Lithuania.
It also deepened tensions between the EU and China, which have worsened further because of Beijing's close relationship with Russia.
The EU has said that Lithuania had not breached its one-China policy and launched a World Trade Organization case against the trade embargo. The incident also helped garner support for an EU anti-coercion instrument, which is now law and allows Brussels to respond if a member state is thought to be put under economic pressure for political reasons.
Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China and has not ruled out the use of force to reunify it. Most countries, including Lithuania, and the European Union do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state. However, the EU states that it wishes to expand business and cultural ties with Taipei, short of diplomatic recognition.
There has been speculation that the next Lithuanian government will end the dispute with China but observers and party insiders are sceptical.
Paluckas has said that he would negotiate with China "without humiliating ourselves, falling to our knees and begging for anything". It is unclear what could be done short of renaming or closing the Taipei office and annoying Taiwan, which has become an important trade and investment partner.
"China has no leverage on us anymore - for us, China is nothing now," said Marius Laurinavicius, a geopolitical analyst at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, pointing to the near collapse in trade following the dispute.
"Some people feel like we need to do something to fix things with China, but why? China can't do anything to us anymore."
The deputy leader of the Social Democrats, Liutauras Gudzinskas,recently said there would be "no major changes" in the China policy.
"It's important to see this in the context of the [Ukraine] war. China's reluctance to condemn Russia and its cooperation with Moscow damaged its image in Lithuania. If politicians now started making changes to this, they would immediately be suspected of working for Russia," Gudzinskas said.
Another factor is the return of Donald Trump to the White House in January. As the ultimate guarantor of Lithuania's security, the United States enjoys significant influence in the country.
"Trump is rather anti-China and determined to wage trade wars. In Lithuania, most experts and decision makers agree it would be irrational to turn towards China," explained Gudzinskas, also an associate professor of comparative politics at Vilnius University.
It is also clear that Paluckas's views may not be shared through his party ranks. Dovile Sakaliene, who has been tipped to be the next defence minister, is known for a hawkish stance towards China and has been sanctioned by Beijing in retaliation for similar EU moves against Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Officials are also unlikely to want to rock the boat after a bruising two weeks since October's elections, Laurinavicius said.
"This a safeguard against major changes. They have started so badly that they can't afford anything else that would draw too much attention, so I don't believe they will offer major concessions to China," Laurinavicius said.
The Social Democrats have been roundly criticised for attempting to enter a coalition with Nemunas Dawn, a populist party whose leader was expelled from one of the main centre-right parties for antisemitism.
