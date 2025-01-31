Lithia Motors (LAD) Rose in Q4

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Mid Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund (Class Y) decreased 1.86% compared to the 0.62% increase for the Russell Midcap Index. The Fund returned 10.46% in the full year 2024 period, compared to 15.34% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Madison Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is a global automotive retailer that operates in Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations segments. The one-month return of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was 9.38%, and its shares gained 25.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 30, 2024, Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) stock closed at $381.45 per share with a market capitalization of $10.161 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"The top five contributors for the quarter were Liberty Formula One, Arista Networks, Copart, Brookfield Asset Management, and Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Lithia Motors reported quarterly results that suggested that at least some of the COVID-induced elevated levels of profitability may be more sustainable than previously thought."

