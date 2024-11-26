Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD): Among the Stocks in Billionaire David Abrams’ Portfolio

We recently compiled a list of the 99% of Billionaire Abrams' Portfolio is in These 11 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) stands against the other stocks in David Abrams' portfolio.

Founded in 1999 by David Abrams, Abrams Capital Management is an investment fund that strives to generate value by leveraging opportunistic and value-oriented investment strategies. Likewise, its portfolio is well-skewed to navigate any challenging macro environment, as it mainly focuses on value investments.

In addition, Abrams Capital Management's portfolio focuses on diversifying its holdings across various asset classes. Stocks, debt, and distressed securities are some of its top asset classes. Diversification and value investments are some of the strategies that have allowed Abrams to perform better than other hedge fund managers, based on an annualized net return of 15% over the past 15 years.

Abrams Capital Management is primarily invested in the Services sector in the equity markets, which accounts for 25% of its holdings, with Technology stocks accounting for about 11,% followed in third by Basic Materials stocks. The strategic distribution affirms the hedge fund’s focus on sectors with higher prospects for value growth that align with long-term investment philosophy.

In the third quarter, Abrams made significant changes, trimming stakes in some holdings while increasing in others. The hedge fund made no new purchases or sales, reduced holdings in 3 stocks, and did not add to any existing positions. The top 10 holdings constitute 97.75% of the portfolio. The investments are concentrated in seven key sectors. The changes reflect the calculated approach in response to changing macroeconomics.

Our Methodology

To compile the list of billionaire Abrams' portfolio we scanned Abrams Capital Management’s third quarter portfolio, focusing on the biggest holdings based on investment size. Upon analyzing the stocks, focusing on why they stand out, we ranked them in ascending order based on Abrams Capital Management’s equity stake.

