The Litecoin Foundation has announced Litecoin is now the official sponsor of the Glory kickboxing league. As part of the deal, Litecoin will now be accepted as a payment method on Glory’s online merchandise platform. The partnership also marks the first time a professional sports league has integrated cryptocurrency into end-to-end fan experience. Soon, Glory fans located in the US and Europe will be able to access exclusive offers available at Gloryshop.com using Litecoin. The exclusive offers include meet-and-greets with athletes, backstage arena tours, limited edition merchandise, and premium arena seating. Litecoin will receive increased global exposure through Glory events, broadcasts, and social media. Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, noted: “Glory has a growing worldwide fan base that consists

The Litecoin Foundation has announced Litecoin is now the official sponsor of the Glory kickboxing league.

As part of the deal, Litecoin will now be accepted as a payment method on Glory’s online merchandise platform.

The partnership also marks the first time a professional sports league has integrated cryptocurrency into end-to-end fan experience.

Soon, Glory fans located in the US and Europe will be able to access exclusive offers available at Gloryshop.com using Litecoin.

The exclusive offers include meet-and-greets with athletes, backstage arena tours, limited edition merchandise, and premium arena seating.

Litecoin will receive increased global exposure through Glory events, broadcasts, and social media.

Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, noted: “Glory has a growing worldwide fan base that consists in large part of a younger demographic who are early adopters of technology and conduct much of their lives online – from consuming content to purchasing products.

“As Glory continues to grow, tapping into their global audience and educating them about Litecoin through real-world use cases can be powerful.”

Glory CEO Marshall Zelaznik also commented: “A partnership with Litecoin, which offers one of the fastest transaction confirmation speeds of any cryptocurrency, makes perfect sense for Glory fans as we continue to put on the fastest fight action in the combat sports world.

“With both companies also being young, dynamic, and achieving consistent growth, Glory could not have found a more fitting cryptocurrency partner.”

Litecoin has been in the news a lot recently, having also announced partnerships with UFC Fight Pass as well as the Mammoth Film Festival.

With all of these partnerships, it seems as though Litecoin is relentlessly trying to push mainstream adoption by appealing to mainstream audiences.

Interested in reading more Litecoin news? Discover how the Spend app now facilitates Litecoin payments for over 40 million merchants here on Coin Rivet.

The post Litecoin is now the official sponsor of the Glory kickboxing league appeared first on Coin Rivet.