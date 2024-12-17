A list of Liberal cabinet ministers who have recently quit or don't plan to run again

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's abrupt departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet on Monday resulted in a mini cabinet shuffle, with Dominic LeBlanc stepping into the role.

It is the latest in a string of small shuffles Trudeau has been forced to make in recent months to replace ministers who have made clear they won't be seeking re-election. Several others who indicated publicly in October that they won't run again have yet to be replaced.

Here's a look at who is on that list:

Chrystia Freeland

A loyal stalwart in the Trudeau inner circle, Freeland saw the Liberals through difficult trade negotiations Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, when he ended NAFTA.

After helping usher in the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, Freeland was eventually promoted to deputy prime minister and finance minister.

She had been leading the government's public response to Trump's re-election since the vote happened in November.

In her statement on Monday, Freeland made it clear she and Trudeau have not seen eye-to-eye on how to deal with a second Trump administration and its threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports.

"We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment," she said in a resignation letter she shared on social media.

Freeland and Trudeau disagreed about the decision to temporarily exempt some products from the GST over the holidays.

———

Sean Fraser

The housing minister's announcement that he does not plan to run in the next federal election was largely overshadowed by Freeland's bombshell news hours later.

But the former immigration minister has also been seen as a strong communicator, a rising star, and a potential contender in the future race to replace Trudeau — whenever, and however, that comes to pass.

He told reporters on Monday he came to the decision months ago, while he was recovering from a back surgery operation and was spending more time with his kids at home. He called it an "opportunity to transition to being a father who’s more available to his kids."

———

Randy Boissonnault

The Edmonton MP left his role as employment minister on Nov. 20, following a scandal that grew out of questions over his claims of Indigenous identity and his business dealings.

Media investigations into his business dealings revealed that a business he co-founded before the 2021 election had described itself as wholly Indigenous-owned in order to apply for government contracts set aside for Indigenous businesses.

Story Continues