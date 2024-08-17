LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$7.58 Price Target

It's been a good week for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 6.5% to US$2.53. Revenues of US$4.5m fell short of estimates by 17%, but statutory losses were relatively mild, coming in 5.3% smaller than the analysts expected, at US$0.36 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for LiqTech International

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from LiqTech International's twin analysts is for revenues of US$19.2m in 2024. This would reflect a meaningful 8.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 14% from last year to US$1.36. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$21.1m and US$1.53 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates fell, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts making a notable improvement in losses per share in particular.

The analysts have cut their price target 17% to US$7.58per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the LiqTech International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that LiqTech International is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 17% annualised growth until the end of 2024. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 13% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.3% annually. So it looks like LiqTech International is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also downgraded LiqTech International's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on LiqTech International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for LiqTech International going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for LiqTech International that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.