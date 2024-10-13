Lion Asiapac Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: S$0.019 (vs S$0.037 loss in FY 2023)

Lion Asiapac (SGX:BAZ) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$42.2m (up 35% from FY 2023).

Net income: S$1.53m (up from S$3.00m loss in FY 2023).

Profit margin: 3.6% (up from net loss in FY 2023).

EPS: S$0.019 (up from S$0.037 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Lime Sales segment contributing a total revenue of S$16.5m (39% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$31.8m amounted to 75% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings.Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of S$1.24m. Explore how BAZ's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Lion Asiapac shares are down 5.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Lion Asiapac (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.