The Line Between Middle Class and Upper Middle Class in Every State

What does it mean to be an American earning enough money for a middle-class income in your state of residence? The answer considers various income ranges differing from lower, middle of and upper middle class.
Read More: I’m an Economist — Here’s What a Trump Win in November Would Mean for the Tax Burden on the Poor
Check Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
To determine the line between the middle class and upper middle class, GOBankingRates started by finding each state’s median household income and middle-class income range. From there, the lower, middle and upper income ranges of the middle-class were found in every state.
Here’s what the line looks like between middle-class and upper-middle-class income.
Alabama
-
Median household income: $59,609
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,739
-
Highest end of middle class income: $119,218
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $39,739
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $66,231
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $66,232
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $92,724
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $92,725
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $119,218
Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes — 4 Reasons You Might Want To Change Your Retirement Plans
Read Next: How I Went From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class
Alaska
-
Median household income: $86,370
Middle class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,580
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $57,580
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $95,966
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $95,967
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $134,353
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $134,354
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $172,741
Discover More: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home
Arizona
-
Median household income: $72,581
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,387
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $145,162
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,387
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $80,645
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $80,646
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $112,904
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $112,905
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $145,163
Arkansas
-
Median household income: $56,335
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,557
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $112,670
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $37,557
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $62,593
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $62,594
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $87,632
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $87,633
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $112,671
California
-
Median household income: $91,905
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,270
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $61,270
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $102,116
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $102,117
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $142,963
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $142,964
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $183,811
Colorado
-
Median household income: $87,598
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,399
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $58,399
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $97,330
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $97,331
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $136,264
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $136,265
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $175,197
Explore More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings
Connecticut
-
Median household income: $90,213
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,142
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $60,142
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $100,236
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $100,237
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $140,331
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $140,332
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $180,427
Delaware
-
Median household income: $79,325
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $52,883
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $88,138
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $88,139
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $123,394
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $123,395
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $158,651
District of Columbia (DC)
-
Median household income: $101,722
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $67,815
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $203,444
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $67,815
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $113,023
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $113,024
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $158,234
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $158,235
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $203,445
Florida
-
Median household income: $67,917
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,278
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $135,834
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $45,278
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $75,462
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $75,463
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $105,649
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $105,650
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $135,835
For You: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
Georgia
-
Median household income: $71,355
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,570
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $142,710
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $47,570
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $79,282
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $79,283
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $110,997
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $110,998
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $142,711
Hawaii
-
Median household income: $94,814
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $63,209
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $105,348
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $105,349
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $147,488
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $147,489
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $189,629
Idaho
-
Median household income: $70,214
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,809
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $140,428
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $46,809
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $78,015
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $78,016
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $109,222
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $109,223
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $140,429
Illinois
-
Median household income: $78,433
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,289
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $52,289
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $87,147
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $87,148
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $122,007
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $122,008
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $156,867
Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs
Indiana
-
Median household income: $67,173
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,782
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $134,346
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $44,782
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $74,636
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $74,637
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $104,491
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $104,492
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $134,347
Iowa
-
Median household income: $70,571
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,047
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $141,142
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $47,047
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $78,411
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $78,412
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $109,777
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $109,778
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $141,143
Kansas
-
Median household income: $69,747
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,498
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $139,494
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $46,498
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $77,496
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $77,497
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $108,495
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $108,496
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $139,495
Kentucky
-
Median household income: $60,183
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,122
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $120,366
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $40,122
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $66,869
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $66,870
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $93,618
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $93,619
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $120,367
Discover More: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President
Louisiana
-
Median household income: $57,852
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,568
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $115,704
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $38,568
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $64,279
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $64,280
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $89,992
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $89,993
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $115,705
Maine
-
Median household income: $68,251
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,501
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $136,502
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $45,501
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $75,833
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $75,834
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $106,168
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $106,169
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $136,503
Maryland
-
Median household income: $98,461
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,641
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $65,641
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $109,400
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $109,401
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $153,162
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $153,163
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $196,923
Massachusetts
-
Median household income: $96,505
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,337
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $64,337
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $107,227
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $107,228
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $150,119
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $150,120
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $193,011
Find Out: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
Michigan
-
Median household income: $68,505
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,670
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $137,010
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $45,670
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $76,116
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $76,117
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $106,563
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $106,564
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $137,011
Minnesota
-
Median household income: $84,313
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,209
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $56,209
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $93,680
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $93,681
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $131,154
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $131,155
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $168,627
Mississippi
-
Median household income: $52,985
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,323
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $105,970
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $35,323
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $58,871
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $58,872
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $82,421
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $82,422
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $105,971
Missouri
-
Median household income: $65,920
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $43,947
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $131,840
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $43,947
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $73,243
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $73,244
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $102,542
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $102,543
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $131,841
Learn More: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States
Montana
-
Median household income: $66,341
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,227
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $132,682
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $44,227
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $73,711
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $73,712
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $103,197
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $103,198
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $132,683
Nebraska
-
Median household income: $71,722
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,815
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $143,444
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $47,815
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $79,690
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $79,691
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $111,568
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $111,569
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $143,445
Nevada
-
Median household income: $71,646
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,764
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $143,292
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $47,764
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $79,606
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $79,607
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $111,449
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $111,450
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $143,293
New Hampshire
-
Median household income: $90,845
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $60,563
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $100,938
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $100,939
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $141,314
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $141,315
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $181,691
Read More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
New Jersey
-
Median household income: $97,126
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,751
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $64,751
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $107,917
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $107,918
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $151,085
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $151,086
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $194,253
New Mexico
-
Median household income: $58,722
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,148
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $117,444
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $39,148
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $65,246
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $65,247
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $91,345
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $91,346
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $117,445
New York
-
Median household income: $81,386
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $54,257
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $90,428
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $90,429
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $126,600
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $126,601
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $162,773
North Carolina
-
Median household income: $66,186
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,124
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $132,372
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $44,124
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $73,539
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $73,540
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $102,956
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $102,957
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $132,373
Trending Now: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
North Dakota
-
Median household income: $73,959
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,306
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $147,918
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $49,306
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $82,176
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $82,177
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $115,047
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $115,048
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $147,919
Ohio
-
Median household income: $66,990
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,660
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $133,980
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $44,660
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $74,432
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $74,433
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $104,207
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $104,208
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $133,981
Oklahoma
-
Median household income: $61,364
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,909
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $122,728
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $40,909
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $68,181
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $68,182
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $95,455
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $95,456
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $122,729
Oregon
-
Median household income: $76,632
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $51,088
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $51,088
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $85,146
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $85,147
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $119,205
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $119,206
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $153,265
Learn More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Pennsylvania
-
Median household income: $73,170
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,780
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $146,340
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,780
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $81,299
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $81,300
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $113,820
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $113,821
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $146,341
Rhode Island
-
Median household income: $81,370
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,247
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $54,247
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $90,410
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $90,411
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $126,576
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $126,577
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $162,741
South Carolina
-
Median household income: $63,623
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,415
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $127,246
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $42,415
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $70,691
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $70,692
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $98,969
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $98,970
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $127,247
South Dakota
-
Median household income: $69,457
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,305
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $138,914
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $46,305
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $77,173
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $77,174
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $108,044
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $108,045
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $138,915
Consider This: What Is the Median Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?
Tennessee
-
Median household income: $64,035
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,690
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $128,070
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $42,690
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $71,149
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $71,150
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $99,610
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $99,611
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $128,071
Texas
-
Median household income: $73,035
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,690
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $146,070
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,690
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $81,149
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $81,150
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $113,610
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $113,611
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $146,071
Utah
-
Median household income: $86,833
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,889
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $57,889
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $96,480
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $96,481
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $135,074
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $135,075
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $173,667
Vermont
-
Median household income: $74,014
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,343
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $148,028
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $49,343
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $82,237
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $82,238
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $115,133
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $115,134
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $148,029
Find Out: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
Virginia
-
Median household income: $87,249
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,166
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $58,166
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $96,942
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $96,943
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $135,721
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $135,722
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $174,499
Washington
-
Median household income: $90,325
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,217
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $60,217
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $100,360
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $100,361
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $140,506
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $140,507
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $180,651
West Virginia
-
Median household income: $55,217
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,811
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $110,434
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $36,811
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $61,351
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $61,352
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $85,893
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $85,894
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $110,435
Wisconsin
-
Median household income: $72,458
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,305
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $144,916
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,305
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $80,508
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $80,509
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $112,712
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $112,713
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $144,917
Check Out: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State
Wyoming
-
Median household income: $72,495
Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,330
-
Highest end of middle-class income: $144,990
Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)
-
Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,330
-
Highest end of lower middle-class income: $80,549
Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)
-
Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $80,550
-
Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $112,770
Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)
-
Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $112,771
-
Highest end of upper middle-class income: $144,991
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first found the median household income for each state as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. With this found, GOBankingRates was able to find the middle-class income range for every state defined as, “two-thirds to double the income of a given area”. With the entire middle-class income range found, GOBankingRates was able to find the lower, middle, and upper income ranges of the middle-class for each state. All data was collected and is current as of May 28, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
-
I'm a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things
-
7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth
-
-
The Trump Economy Begins: 5 Money Moves the Middle Class Should Make Before Inauguration Day
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Line Between Middle Class and Upper Middle Class in Every State