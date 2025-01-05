The Line Between Middle Class and Upper Middle Class in Every State

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

What does it mean to be an American earning enough money for a middle-class income in your state of residence? The answer considers various income ranges differing from lower, middle of and upper middle class.

To determine the line between the middle class and upper middle class, GOBankingRates started by finding each state’s median household income and middle-class income range. From there, the lower, middle and upper income ranges of the middle-class were found in every state.

Here’s what the line looks like between middle-class and upper-middle-class income.

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)

Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,739

Highest end of middle class income: $119,218

Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)

Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $39,739

Highest end of lower middle-class income: $66,231

Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)

Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $66,232

Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $92,724

Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)

Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $92,725

Highest end of upper middle-class income: $119,218

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Middle class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)

Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,580

Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740

Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)

Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $57,580

Highest end of lower middle-class income: $95,966

Middle of middle-class income range ($83,499 to $116,897)

Lowest end of the middle of middle-class income: $95,967

Highest end of the middle of middle-class income: $134,353

Upper middle-class income range ($116,898 to $150,298)

Lowest end of upper middle-class income: $134,354

Highest end of upper middle-class income: $172,741

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Middle-class income range ($50,099 to $150,298)

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,387

Highest end of middle-class income: $145,162

Lower middle-class income range ($50,099 to $83,498)

Lowest end of lower middle-class income: $48,387

Highest end of lower middle-class income: $80,645