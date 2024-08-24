Lindsay Australia Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Investors in Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.4% to close at AU$0.94 following the release of its annual results. Lindsay Australia beat revenue expectations by 2.5%, at AU$816m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at AU$0.088, some 5.5% short of analyst estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Lindsay Australia after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lindsay Australia from five analysts is for revenues of AU$866.6m in 2025. If met, it would imply a reasonable 6.2% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 17% to AU$0.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$853.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.11 in 2025. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at AU$1.39, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Lindsay Australia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$2.10 and the most bearish at AU$1.15 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Lindsay Australia's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lindsay Australia is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Lindsay Australia analysts - going out to 2027, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that you should be aware of.

