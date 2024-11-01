Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

In This Article:
Revenue: $984 million, a decline of 5% primarily due to 8.7% lower volumes.
Gross Profit Margin: 35.8%, increased by 40 basis points versus the prior year.
Adjusted Operating Income Margin: 17.3%, a decline of 40 basis points.
Net Income: Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.14.
Cash Conversion Rate: 134%.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): 21.4%.
Americas Welding Segment Sales: Decreased 4% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8%.
International Welding Segment Sales: Declined approximately 11% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9%.
Harris Products Group Sales: Increased approximately 4% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.4%.
Cash Flow from Operations: $199 million.
Shareholder Returns: $91 million returned through dividends and share repurchases.
Release Date: October 31, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) achieved a strong profit performance with a 134% cash conversion rate despite challenging market conditions.
The company maintained a gross profit margin increase and a 17.3% adjusted operating income margin, demonstrating effective cost management.
LECO returned $91 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value.
The company launched over 35 new products, marking its largest product launch in five years, which is expected to drive future growth.
LECO's automation business showed operational improvements, achieving low teens EBIT margins despite market pressures.
Negative Points
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) experienced an 8% decline in organic sales in the third quarter due to broad weakness across its customer base.
The company faces continued challenges in the automotive sector, with delays in capital projects impacting automation portfolio sales.
LECO's international welding sales declined approximately 11% due to weak industrial demand in Western Europe and Turkey.
The company incurred $24 million in special item charges, including a $20 million rationalization charge, impacting reported operating income.
LECO anticipates continued market challenges into the first quarter of 2025, with expectations of high single-digit declines in organic sales for the fourth quarter.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide details on October order rates across major product categories and geographies? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, stated that they expect fourth-quarter organic sales to decline in the high single digits, indicating a continuation of the dynamics seen in the third quarter. There are no significant changes in activity levels, and external measures like PMI and industrial production reflect similar trends.
Q: How are you approaching cost savings specific to your automation strategy? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, mentioned that while they did not comment specifically on automation, they have seen operational improvements in the automation business, tracking into low teens on EBIT. The focus remains on achieving higher margins and integrating acquisitions within the business.
Q: How are you thinking about price and cost heading into 2025? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, explained that their strategic posture is to be price-cost neutral. They will implement pricing adjustments in response to inflationary trends but currently maintain the pricing level seen in the market. The 1% price increase in Q3 aligns with actions taken earlier in the year.
Q: Can you elaborate on the automation business and its visibility for the first half of next year? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, noted that automation organic sales are down low double digits, driven by delays in capital decision-making, particularly in the automotive sector. While quoting activity is strong, decisions on hybrid, ICE, and EV investments are delayed, impacting visibility into 2025.
Q: How do you plan to manage the automation business given the challenges in the automotive sector? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, expressed confidence in the long-term strategy for automation, focusing on improving the margin profile and pursuing growth opportunities through acquisitions. Steven Hedlund, CEO, added that they have been reshaping the business to perform well across cycles and are encouraged by recent activity in the Fori segment.
