Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

Revenue: $984 million, a decline of 5% primarily due to 8.7% lower volumes.

Gross Profit Margin: 35.8%, increased by 40 basis points versus the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin: 17.3%, a decline of 40 basis points.

Net Income: Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.14.

Cash Conversion Rate: 134%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): 21.4%.

Americas Welding Segment Sales: Decreased 4% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.8%.

International Welding Segment Sales: Declined approximately 11% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9%.

Harris Products Group Sales: Increased approximately 4% with an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.4%.

Cash Flow from Operations: $199 million.

Shareholder Returns: $91 million returned through dividends and share repurchases.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) achieved a strong profit performance with a 134% cash conversion rate despite challenging market conditions.

The company maintained a gross profit margin increase and a 17.3% adjusted operating income margin, demonstrating effective cost management.

LECO returned $91 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value.

The company launched over 35 new products, marking its largest product launch in five years, which is expected to drive future growth.

LECO's automation business showed operational improvements, achieving low teens EBIT margins despite market pressures.

Negative Points

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) experienced an 8% decline in organic sales in the third quarter due to broad weakness across its customer base.

The company faces continued challenges in the automotive sector, with delays in capital projects impacting automation portfolio sales.

LECO's international welding sales declined approximately 11% due to weak industrial demand in Western Europe and Turkey.

The company incurred $24 million in special item charges, including a $20 million rationalization charge, impacting reported operating income.

LECO anticipates continued market challenges into the first quarter of 2025, with expectations of high single-digit declines in organic sales for the fourth quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on October order rates across major product categories and geographies? A: Gabriel Bruno, CFO, stated that they expect fourth-quarter organic sales to decline in the high single digits, indicating a continuation of the dynamics seen in the third quarter. There are no significant changes in activity levels, and external measures like PMI and industrial production reflect similar trends.

