Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lincoln Educational Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$7.6m ÷ (US$355m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Lincoln Educational Services has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

See our latest analysis for Lincoln Educational Services

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Educational Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lincoln Educational Services for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Lincoln Educational Services is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 2.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Lincoln Educational Services is employing 207% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 17%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Lincoln Educational Services has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Lincoln Educational Services' ROCE

Overall, Lincoln Educational Services gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 590% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Lincoln Educational Services does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

While Lincoln Educational Services isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com