LIMES Schlosskliniken (ETR:LIK) Strong Profits May Be Masking Some Underlying Issues

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG's (ETR:LIK) healthy profit numbers didn't contain any surprises for investors. We believe that shareholders have noticed some concerning factors beyond the statutory profit numbers.

A Closer Look At LIMES Schlosskliniken's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to June 2024, LIMES Schlosskliniken had an accrual ratio of 0.26. Unfortunately, that means its free cash flow fell significantly short of its reported profits. Over the last year it actually had negative free cash flow of €109k, in contrast to the aforementioned profit of €4.27m. We also note that LIMES Schlosskliniken's free cash flow was actually negative last year as well, so we could understand if shareholders were bothered by its outflow of €109k.

Our Take On LIMES Schlosskliniken's Profit Performance

LIMES Schlosskliniken didn't convert much of its profit to free cash flow in the last year, which some investors may consider rather suboptimal. Because of this, we think that it may be that LIMES Schlosskliniken's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. But on the bright side, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last three years. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LIMES Schlosskliniken you should know about.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of LIMES Schlosskliniken's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

