Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Just under $660 million at the end of the quarter.

Payments Penetration: Increased to 37% from 25% in the same quarter last year.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc ( NYSE:LSPD ) is focusing on its strongest markets, North American retail and European hospitality, which have the best unit economics and growth potential.

The company added several high-profile customers, including Grow Generation and the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame, showcasing its ability to attract large, complex clients.

Payments penetration increased significantly to 37% from 25% in the same quarter last year, contributing to a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $14 million.

There is a focus on reallocating resources, which may involve operational changes and could impact short-term performance.

Same-store sales in retail remain challenged, with some verticals still experiencing declines, although the rate of decline is easing.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the early signs of software revenue growth acceleration in Q3 and the timing of pricing initiatives? A: Asha Bakshani, CFO: We are already seeing improvements in software revenue growth as of October and the last month of Q2. The account managers have returned to upselling software, and price increases were communicated in July and October, impacting Q3 results.

Q: How significant is Lightspeed Capital's impact on gross profit margins, given the strong growth in payments? A: Asha Bakshani, CFO: Lightspeed Capital is already having a meaningful impact, contributing high single-digit revenue per quarter at 95%+ gross margins, which helps offset the lower margins from payments growth.

Q: What is the growth outlook for North American retail and European hospitality, and how does the strategic focus on these segments affect growth? A: Asha Bakshani, CFO: North American retail and European hospitality are our largest revenue contributors. The strategic focus on these markets, where we have the best unit economics and close rates, should accelerate growth and expand EBITDA margins.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the strategic focus on high GTV customer growth and the expected timeline for seeing results? A: Saint Martin, President: We are focusing on our ideal customer profile, with flagship products showing 27% growth in high GTV locations. We expect a significant impact on overall growth by fiscal 2026 as more customers transition to flagship products.

Q: How is the competitive landscape in European hospitality, and what is Lightspeed's strategy in this market? A: Saint Martin, President: We have a strong position in Europe, focusing on fiscalization and local integrations. The market is fragmented, with many legacy players, and we aim to be the leading cloud-based solution in our core regions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

