Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic ...

  • Revenue: Increased 20% year over year to $277.2 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $14 million, up from break-even last year.

  • Trailing 12-Month Revenue: Exceeded $1 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $32 million.

  • Payments Penetration: Increased to 37% from 25% in the same quarter last year.

  • Software Subscription Revenue: Grew 6% year over year to $85.5 million with gross margins increasing to 79%.

  • Transaction-Based Revenue: Grew 33% to $183.8 million.

  • Gross Margin: Total gross margin was 41%, flat with the previous quarter.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Just under $660 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Gross Profit: Increased 19% year over year to $114.3 million.

  • Adjusted Income: $19.9 million compared to $6.4 million last year.

  • GTV: Increased 49% year over year to $8.8 billion.

  • Lightspeed Capital Revenue: Grew to $9.3 million, up 121% year over year.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Positive for the quarter.

  • ARPU: Reached a record $527, a 24% increase year over year.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) reported a 20% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $277.2 million, surpassing their outlook.

  • Payments penetration increased significantly to 37% from 25% in the same quarter last year, contributing to a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $14 million.

  • On a trailing 12-month basis, revenues exceeded $1 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $32 million, indicating strong financial performance.

  • The company added several high-profile customers, including Grow Generation and the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame, showcasing its ability to attract large, complex clients.

  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) is focusing on its strongest markets, North American retail and European hospitality, which have the best unit economics and growth potential.

Negative Points

  • The company is undergoing a strategic review, creating uncertainty about its future direction and potential restructuring.

  • Subscription revenue growth was only 6% year-over-year, indicating slower growth compared to transaction-based revenue.

  • Same-store sales in retail remain challenged, with some verticals still experiencing declines, although the rate of decline is easing.

  • The payment penetration rate increased at a slower pace compared to previous quarters, potentially due to seasonality and geographic mix.

  • There is a focus on reallocating resources, which may involve operational changes and could impact short-term performance.

