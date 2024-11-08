Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...

Total Revenue: $51.8 million, a 58% increase over Q3 2023.

Royalty Revenue: $31.7 million, a 33% increase from $23.9 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.84, an 80% increase over Q3 2023.

Available Investable Capital: Nearly $350 million.

Amgen's Praluent Sales: $378 million, an 8% increase year over year.

Travere's Filspa Sales: $35.6 million with 505 new patient start forms.

Verona's Ouva Sales: $5.6 million for the quarter.

Merck's Vaxneuvance Sales: $6.3 million.

Operating Expenses: G&A expenses at $24.5 million and R&D expenses at $5.7 million.

GAAP Net Loss: $7.2 million or $0.39 per diluted share.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $1.84, up from $1.02 in Q3 2023.

Cash and Short-term Investments: $220 million as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $160 to $165 million.

2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $5.55 to $5.70, a 38% increase over last year.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) reported a 58% increase in total revenue for the third quarter, marking one of the best quarters in the company's history.

The company increased its financial guidance for the second time this year, reflecting strong business momentum.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) is well-capitalized with over $300 million in capital, enabling continued strategic acquisitions.

The successful launch of Merck's Cap Vase and Verona's Ouva, both with blockbuster sales potential, is expected to significantly contribute to future royalty revenue.

The company has a robust pipeline with over 20 investment opportunities, representing more than $800 million in potential investments.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased this quarter, primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and investments in the Pelto business.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $7.2 million for the third quarter, impacted by several non-cash items.

There is a competitive environment for Phil Spri, although it is expected to be a foundational treatment for certain kidney diseases.

The timing of customer orders led to a decrease in Capas all sales, highlighting potential volatility in revenue streams.

The company faces risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements and market conditions, which could impact future results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does the recent election impact Ligand's investment strategy and pipeline? A: Todd Davis, CEO, stated that the demand for capital in the pharmaceutical industry remains high and is generally uncorrelated with market volatility, including elections. Ligand continues to analyze and pursue the best opportunities, maintaining a robust pipeline of potential investments.

Story Continues