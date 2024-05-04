LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 3, 2024





Steve Fife: Thanks, Reed and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Profitability trends remain very positive in Q3 as we again delivered significant year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, an increase of 55% from the prior year period. And our adjusted EBITDA margin was up 440 basis points to 10.5% as we continue to optimize our LV360 initiatives and improved productivity despite the persistence of top-line headwinds. While third quarter revenue levels were below our expectations January and February were negatively impacted by the timing of certain incentive and promotion activities. For example we did not repeat in the incentive trip that ran last year and Japan was coming off elevated incentive activities in fiscal Q2 that likely pulled forward some demand.

However, we did see trends reverse the last month of the quarter and the promising performance in March carried over into April. March results along with continued successes in April have been driven by a focus on increasing our enrollers, which we define as the number of consultants who sign up or enroll another customer or consultant. We have optimized our LV360 initiatives with the focus on this group, specifically working to ensure new consultants see meaningful income in their first days with LifeVantage, ultimately leading to their retention and enrollment activities. As we've discussed previously, our evolved compensation plan is a modern forward-looking compensation system that rewards independent consultants generously for their efforts offering diverse income streams and opportunities to accelerate their path to success.

Evolve caters to the dynamic needs of modern entrepreneurs and affiliates who are driven to share and sell products to their networks as well as those who also want to build a robust collaborative team. Consultants who earn income and they're firstly by sharing our differentiated activating products are five times more likely to achieve our first milestone rank than those who did not earn within their first week. Working from these data trends, in Q3 our team optimize the experience for new consultants to help them become enrollers quicker. In addition to a new onboarding journey that guides new consultants through next steps. The optimization also includes renewed emphasis on three 10% off consultant discount codes for new consultants to share with the first three consultants who joined with an enrollment pack.

And on March 18, we added three customer discount codes to enrollment packs as well, giving new consultants three 10% off codes to share with their first three customers. Consultant discount codes expire in 30 days and the customer codes expire in one week, driving urgency to act while also building confidence in sharing LifeVantage and our exceptional products. Our drive to increase the number of enrollers is also supported by our continued focus on simple messaging around three basic behaviors of network marketing; enrolling, retaining and rank advancing or ERA. As you may recall, we announced the 'Rise ERA' theme and 'Rise ERA' incentive in January, which enables consultants to earn enticing prizes including shareable items like luggage and vouchers based on achievement in enrolling retaining and advancing.

In March, we simplified qualifications for our enroll track to make the 'Rise ERA' incentive even more appealing to all types of enrollers. We also added to the 'Rise ERA' incentive a localized incentive trip, price retreat. From February through June, the end of our fiscal year, consultants who earn 10 enrollment tracks through the 'Rise ERA' incentive will qualify to travel to their markets destination location, where they will receive exclusive training as well as enjoy on-site activities. This addition puts even greater emphasis on enrollments and the drive to increase active accounts. Many of these Q3 optimizations were announced at Momentum Academy events held throughout March in all of our markets except Japan, which held its Momentum Academy just last week.

Our US event was held March 14 through the 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Momentum Academy 2024 offered attendees an extraordinary chance to advance their business through innovative workshops, seminars and keynotes, encompassing enrollment, retention and advancement strategies, laying a robust foundation for entrepreneurial growth consistent with our year long Rise theme. Momentum Academy also showcased the global launch of our revamped true science activated skincare collection. The launch of this enhanced collection firmly positions LifeVantage as a leader in innovative skincare, delivering on the promise of activating skin health. This latest offering builds on the successful October 2023 launch of TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, the reimagined TrueScience lineup features true new plus three refreshed reimagined clean product formulas.

TrueClean Refining Cleanser, TrueLift Illuminating Eye Cream and TrueHydrate Brightening Moisturizer, each is designed with cutting-edge science including a patented Nrf2 ingredient blend plus additional premium, planet-friendly ingredients proven to support skin health and deliver visible anti ageing results including brighter skin in as little as seven days. The collection offers advanced solutions for the smart skin care enthusiast, underscoring our commitment to ensuring LifeVantage consultants have the very best results driven products to share with customers and grow their businesses. Also our new TrueScience, TrueProtect Daily Mineral Sunstick, a broad-spectrum mineral base share sunscreen launched in the US as an add-on to the collection.

A busy grocery store aisle stocked with the company's weight management products.

In addition to new products, the USC band saw the launch of new consultants enrollment packs and subscription stacks, highlighting the best of inside activation which is Protandim Nrf2 outside activation, which is the new true science lined and the best of both liquid collagen. In addition, new activation videos and social media content strategy were introduced along with targeted enrollment pack promotions, to help drive growth of customer and consultant enrollments momentum. Momentum Academy was a resounding affirmation of our 'Rise Up' ethos. It was exciting to witness the LifeVantage community come together, fueled by inspiration and armed with actionable insights, to propel these entrepreneurs to new levels of success. This event is a pivotal part of our journey upward, as we continue to advance our innovation agenda and product activation messaging to empower our consultants.

And consultant productivity is trending favorably, helping to offset the overall decline in active accounts during Q3. Revenue per consultant was up over 6%, on a year-over-year basis for the quarter and this was on top of a 15% increase, a year earlier. Revenue per consultant has now shown a year-over-year increase in each of the last five quarters. Liquid collagen continues to be a significant contributor to our overall results, and as expected most of the growth in this product is now being driven by international markets, as we cycled the strong early adoption from the initial launch in the US. In the third quarter, revenue attributable to liquid collagen including the Healthy Glow Essential Stack, which bundles liquid collagen with Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer exceeded $11 million and was up approximately 7% from a year ago.

As a percentage of our overall mix, approximately 23% of our Q3 revenue was attributable to liquid collagen compared with 20% a year earlier. In the US, consultant penetration of liquid collagen is strong at 27.8% in the quarter, down from 31.6% during this strong promotional period focused on the Healthy Glow Essential Stacks in Q2, but up from 27.2% in Q1. Customer penetration remained flat at 27.2%, in the U.S. in Q2 and Q3. At the beginning of February, we launched the next phase of our LV 360transformation with the expansion of our Evolved Compensation Plan and Rewards Circle, customer loyalty program into Canada, Mexico and our European markets. Evolve and Rewards Circles were first introduced in the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand as part of our LV 360initiatives roughly a year ago, and have been critical roles in driving engagement with consultants and customers.

In summary, we are making significant progress on our profitability improvement initiatives and are very pleased to have returned to adjusted EBITDA margins to double digits, in a period where revenue growth remained challenging. Our broader LV 360 initiatives continue to gain traction and we are excited by the level of engagement, we are seeing across the organization. Finally, capital allocation and driving stockholder value remains, a key area of focus. In the last quarter, we continued to repurchase shares and again raised the quarterly dividend. Now, let me turn the call over to Carl Aure, our Chief Financial Officer to review our third quarter financial results. Carl?

Carl Aure: Thank you, Steve and good afternoon, everyone. Let me walk you through our third quarter financial results. Please note, that I will be discussing our non-GAAP adjusted results. You can refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in today's press release for additional details. Third quarter revenue was $48.2 million, down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis and foreign currency negatively impacted revenue by $800,000. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was down by $4.7 million or approximately 8.7% as compared to the prior year period. Revenue in the Americas region decreased 5.9% to $37.2 million in the quarter, primarily driven by a 13.9% decrease in total active accounts, partially offset by higher average revenue per account, resulting from changes in product mix and the continued penetration of our TrueScience liquid collagen products.

Revenue in our Asia-Pacific and Europe region decreased 22.4% to $11 million in the quarter, driven by a 17.1% decrease in total active accounts, the closure of our e-commerce business in China, and the negative impacts from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Excluding the negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations, which were primarily being driven by Japan, third quarter revenue in our Asia-Pacific and Europe region was down 16.1% compared to the prior year period. Gross margin was 78.9% for the third quarter compared to 80.2% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a shift in product mix, higher inventory obsolescence and manufacturing related costs, and higher shipping and warehouse fulfillment expenses during the current period.

Commissions and incentive expense in the third quarter decreased by $4.1 million year over year. As a percentage of revenue, commissions and incentive expense decreased 340 basis points to 40.9% versus one year ago levels, which was primarily driven by changes in sales mix, the timing and magnitude of our various promotional incentive programs, and changes related to our Evolve compensation plan. Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expense was $15 million compared with $17.7 million in the prior year quarter and was down 190 basis points as a percentage of revenue to 31%. Adjusted non-GAAP operating income was $3.4 million compared with adjusted non-GAAP operating income of $1.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted non-GAAP net income was $2.8 million or $0.21 per fully diluted share in the third quarter compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $1 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share in the prior year period.

The third quarter tax rate was 13.6% compared to 38.6% a year ago, reflecting the favorable impact of discrete items recognized in the quarter. For fiscal year 2024, we expect our annual effective tax rate will be approximately 22% to 24%. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $5.1 million or 10.5% of revenues compared to $3.3 million and 6.1% in the same period a year ago. Please note that all of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP that I discuss today are reconciled in our earnings press release issued this afternoon. We ended the third quarter in a strong financial position with $17.4 million of cash and no debt. We also recently entered into a new $5 million revolving line of credit on April 12th, 2024. Capital expenditures totaled $300,000 in the quarter and we continue to anticipate total capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 to be approximately $2.5 million.

In addition to maintaining a strong balance sheet, we continue to focus on our capital allocation priorities to drive value for stockholders. During the third quarter, we used approximately $1.9 million in cash to repurchase 292,000 common shares under our share repurchase authorization. And through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, we have used approximately $4.6 million to repurchase 725,000 shares. As of March 31st, 2024, there is $22.3 million remaining under our stock repurchase authorization. We also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share of stock, a 14.3% increase versus the previous quarterly rate or approximately $500,000 in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on June 14th, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 31st.

Since the beginning of fiscal 2024, including the latest dividend announcement, we will have paid cash dividends of $0.545 per share or approximately $6.9 million in the aggregate. So, far this fiscal year, we will have returned over $11.5 million in total value to our stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. Turning to our fiscal 2024 outlook, we anticipate our fiscal 2024 revenue will be in the range of $202 million to $205 million, a change from the previous range of $207 million to $213 million. Additionally, we continue to anticipate adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA in the range of $16 million to $18 million with adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.67 per share. Included in our FY 2024 guidance is over $2 million of non-recurring expenses related to an expiring sponsorship agreement and costs associated with the rollout of LV360 to our remaining markets, which will not be incurred in future years.

We remain committed to improving our adjusted EBITDA margins and believe we are well on track to reach our long-term target of low double digits. And with that, let me turn the call back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

