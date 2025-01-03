Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Rising ...

Revenue: $32.6 million for Q2 FY2025, an 8% increase from $30.2 million in the prior-year period.

Gross Profit: $11.1 million for Q2 FY2025, up from $10 million in the prior-year period.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: $11.1 million for Q2 FY2025, compared to $9.3 million in the prior-year period.

Net Loss: $6.6 million for Q2 FY2025, compared to net income of $14.2 million in the prior-year period.

Loss Per Diluted Share: $0.25 for Q2 FY2025, compared to $0.39 income per diluted share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA: $6.5 million for Q2 FY2025, an increase from $5.4 million in the prior-year period.

PIPE Financing: Successfully closed a $24.3 million PIPE offering in October.

Revolving Credit Facility: Amended and extended with BMO, including a three-year extension and reduced interest rates.

Release Date: January 02, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) reported an 8% increase in quarterly revenues, reaching $32.6 million, driven by higher sales volumes from its largest customer.

The company successfully completed a $24.3 million PIPE financing, significantly improving its liquidity position.

Gross profit increased by $1.1 million compared to the same period last year, primarily due to price increases and a favorable sales mix.

Lifecore signed multiple new projects, including a notable agreement with Nirsum Laboratories for CDMO services.

The company installed a high-speed, multi-purpose five-head isolator filler, doubling its available capacity and enhancing its revenue-generating potential.

Negative Points

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:LFCR) reported a net loss of $6.6 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $14.2 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $11.1 million, primarily due to higher non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

The company experienced a $0.5 million decrease in HA manufacturing gross profit due to manufacturing variances.

Legal and audit costs increased, impacting the overall financial performance.

Despite revenue growth, the company maintained its top-line revenue guidance without any upward revision.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Nirsum opportunity and how it came into the pipeline? Are there additional development opportunities with them beyond the current project? A: Paul Josephs, CEO: The Nirsum opportunity was identified by our Business Development team. We have signed a limited scope of work to start the program, with plans for ongoing development through Phase 2 to Phase 3, and ultimately commercialization. While we haven't quantified commercial volumes yet, we believe it will be meaningful.

