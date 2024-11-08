Lidl unveils own-brand cola Christmas truck tour

Lidl is to mark the festive season by driving its own version of a Christmas cola truck to cities across the UK, as Coca-Cola announced the return of its own tour.

The 20-metre, 15-tonne red truck which will have Lidl’s own-brand Freeway cola label wrapped around its body.

The budget retailer said it will visit nine cities between November 14 and December 1 for its first tour.

The trucks will create pop-ups at each stop where staff will give away more than 2,000 present boxes containing items from the retailer’s “middle aisle”, known for selling an array of household items.

They will be given away on a first come, first served basis.

Lidl said it will also use the truck to give away £100 of food shops to some winning shoppers, and handing out festive food to customers.

Pop-ups will take place in Dundee, Harrogate, Hull, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Wrexham, Luton, Bournemouth and Southampton.

The schedule for Coca-Cola’s long-running Christmas truck tour will be released later this month.

The firm said it will donate 20p to food charity FareShare for every person who attends the truck tour between November 21 and December 22.