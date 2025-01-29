Lichen China Limited (LICN) to Integrate DeepSeek AI for Enhanced Financial and Taxation Processing

We recently compiled a list of the 12 AI News Investors Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) stands against the other AI stocks.

AI is evolving rapidly with recent breakthroughs making it more accessible and efficient than ever. Smaller, cost-effective models are emerging, which are challenging the idea that cutting-edge AI requires massive resources. DeepSeek seems to be a great example of that.

Moreover, Tech Crunch reported that barely a week after DeepSeek unveiled its R1 reasoning AI model, Hugging Face has launched Open-R1, a project to replicate and fully open-source DeepSeek’s R1 reasoning AI model, addressing concerns about its lack of transparency. While R1 has gained attention for its efficiency and top performance, Hugging Face aims to demystify its training process to promote responsible use and innovation. Using its Science Cluster, the team plans to recreate R1 and make it a foundation for future open-source models, emphasizing the collaborative benefits of openness in AI.

Rethinking AI Dominance in a Multi-Model World

At CNBC’s WorldWide Exchange, Zack Kass, an AI futurist and former Head of GTM at OpenAI, discussed the implications of a Chinese firm creating a GPT-4 equivalent model with remarkable efficiency. He highlighted how this reflects a shift from reliance on capital and scale toward innovation driven by necessity. Kass noted that while U.S. firms have benefited from abundant resources, China's limitations spurred creative breakthroughs, such as building a competitive model at a lower cost.

He addressed skepticism about claims regarding the model's development cost and chip usage and suggested that it is reasonable to assume the information is largely accurate. Kass also commented on the evolving role of national security in AI, emphasizing the private sector's growing involvement. While a U.S. executive order aimed at restricting China's access to chips may not have achieved its intended impact, it may have unintentionally fueled innovation.

Kass argued that the research behind AI models is becoming increasingly accessible, which could lead to more discoveries worldwide. He dismissed concerns over U.S. dominance in AI, framing this development as an opportunity for cheaper, widely available technology. On open source, Kass noted that the future likely involves a diverse ecosystem of models, rather than dominance by a single proprietary approach.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

Story Continues