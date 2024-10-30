LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth ...

Total Revenue from Operations: ?6,926 crores, up 3% from ?6,753 crores in the previous year.

Outstanding Loan Portfolio: ?294,588 crores, a growth of 6% from ?277,987 crores.

Individual Home Loan Portfolio: ?258,879 crores, up 7% from ?234,509 crores.

Total Disbursements: ?16,476 crores, a 12% increase from ?14,665 crores.

Net Interest Income: ?1,974 crores, down from ?2,107 crores in the previous year.

Net Interest Margin: 2.71%, down from 3.04% in the previous year.

Profit Before Tax: ?1,664.36 crores, a 12% increase from ?1,480.06 crores.

Profit After Tax: ?1,328.89 crores, up 12% from ?1,188.05 crores.

Stage Three Exposure at Default: 3.06%, down from 4.33%.

Total Provisions: ?5,458 crores, with a provision coverage of 49%.

Cost of Funds: 7.73%, a decline from 7.76%.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Positive Points

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) reported a 12% year-on-year growth in profit after tax for Q2 FY25, reaching 1,328.89 crores.

The company's total disbursements for the quarter increased by 12% year-on-year, with individual home loan disbursements rising by 4%.

Asset quality improved, with stage three exposure at default reducing to 3.06% from 4.33% the previous year.

The company launched a new product in the affordable housing segment, targeting higher margins with pricing about 250 basis points above standard home loans.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) observed a sequential growth in its wholesale book for the first time in several quarters, indicating a positive trend reversal.

Negative Points

Net interest income declined marginally to 1,974 crores from 2,107 crores in the same period the previous year.

Net interest margins decreased to 2.71% from 3.04% year-on-year, reflecting pressure on profitability.

The company's yield on assets has decreased by 27 basis points, despite a competitive environment where rates are generally increasing.

Provision coverage ratio for stage one and two loans has decreased, raising concerns about potential future credit risks.

The cost of funds remains relatively high, with incremental cost of funds at 7.71%, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in yield on assets despite the competitive environment and minimal change in asset mix? A: (Tribhuwan Adhikari, CEO) The focus was on growth, especially in the home loan segment, which led to a temporary decline in yields. However, we have plans to manage this as the rate cut cycle begins, with half of our liabilities on a floating rate and strategies like derivative contracts to align liabilities with assets. (Sudipto Sil, CFO)

