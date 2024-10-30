GuruFocus.com

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Profit Growth ...

  • Total Revenue from Operations: ?6,926 crores, up 3% from ?6,753 crores in the previous year.

  • Outstanding Loan Portfolio: ?294,588 crores, a growth of 6% from ?277,987 crores.

  • Individual Home Loan Portfolio: ?258,879 crores, up 7% from ?234,509 crores.

  • Total Disbursements: ?16,476 crores, a 12% increase from ?14,665 crores.

  • Net Interest Income: ?1,974 crores, down from ?2,107 crores in the previous year.

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.71%, down from 3.04% in the previous year.

  • Profit Before Tax: ?1,664.36 crores, a 12% increase from ?1,480.06 crores.

  • Profit After Tax: ?1,328.89 crores, up 12% from ?1,188.05 crores.

  • Stage Three Exposure at Default: 3.06%, down from 4.33%.

  • Total Provisions: ?5,458 crores, with a provision coverage of 49%.

  • Cost of Funds: 7.73%, a decline from 7.76%.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

Positive Points

  • LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) reported a 12% year-on-year growth in profit after tax for Q2 FY25, reaching 1,328.89 crores.

  • The company's total disbursements for the quarter increased by 12% year-on-year, with individual home loan disbursements rising by 4%.

  • Asset quality improved, with stage three exposure at default reducing to 3.06% from 4.33% the previous year.

  • The company launched a new product in the affordable housing segment, targeting higher margins with pricing about 250 basis points above standard home loans.

  • LIC Housing Finance Ltd (BOM:500253) observed a sequential growth in its wholesale book for the first time in several quarters, indicating a positive trend reversal.

Negative Points

  • Net interest income declined marginally to 1,974 crores from 2,107 crores in the same period the previous year.

  • Net interest margins decreased to 2.71% from 3.04% year-on-year, reflecting pressure on profitability.

  • The company's yield on assets has decreased by 27 basis points, despite a competitive environment where rates are generally increasing.

  • Provision coverage ratio for stage one and two loans has decreased, raising concerns about potential future credit risks.

  • The cost of funds remains relatively high, with incremental cost of funds at 7.71%, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the decline in yield on assets despite the competitive environment and minimal change in asset mix? A: (Tribhuwan Adhikari, CEO) The focus was on growth, especially in the home loan segment, which led to a temporary decline in yields. However, we have plans to manage this as the rate cut cycle begins, with half of our liabilities on a floating rate and strategies like derivative contracts to align liabilities with assets. (Sudipto Sil, CFO)

