Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares

Michael Stock, the Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $436,800.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is an oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services include the provision of hydraulic fracturing and engineering services, as well as the sale of frac sand and the logistics related to the transportation of frac sand to well sites.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,010 shares of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys reported for the company.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) were trading at $21.84 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.541 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.72, which is below the industry median of 10.47 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $21.84 and a GF Value of $22.67, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) suggests a trend of insider selling over the past year, with no insider purchases reported during the same period.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

