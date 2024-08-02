Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares

On August 1, 2024, Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 765,207 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services are crucial for extracting oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 183,010 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Liberty Energy Inc, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $22.92. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.10, which is below the industry median of 11.72.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Liberty Energy Inc is $21.09 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics, including the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio.

