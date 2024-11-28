Poilievre calls two-month GST break inflationary, says Tories will vote against it

OTTAWA — The Liberals' GST holiday legislation is expected to pass in the House of Commons on Thursday night, even as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party will vote against the tax break.

The two-month measure applies to dozens of items commonly purchased over the holidays, including children's clothes and toys, video games and consoles, Christmas trees, restaurant and catered meals, wine, beer, candy and snacks.

Poilievre, a vocal advocate for cutting taxes, said the GST break "isn't a tax cut."

"This is an inflationary, two-month temporary tax trick that will drive up the cost of living," Poilievre said on Thursday.

"My tax cuts are not just about lowering costs, they're about sparking more production. By axing the carbon tax, our businesses can hire more workers and produce more goods. By axing the sales tax, we're going to get 30,000 extra homes per year," Poilievre said, referencing his proposals to scrap the federal fuel charge and the GST charged on new home builds under $1 million.

In a statement sent out shortly after the Conservative leader's news conference, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Poilievre is "bootlicking for billionaires."

"When Poilievre was in cabinet, the Conservatives slashed corporate tax for multi-billion-dollar corporations to 15 per cent from 22 per cent," Singh said. "Now he’s whining about middle-class families saving a little money over the holidays."

The NDP only agreed to support the bill after the Liberals separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to some 18.7 million working Canadians in the spring.

The NDP wants that benefit expanded to non-working seniors and people with disabilities who don't have employment income.

University of Calgary economics professor Trevor Tombe said any change on fiscal policy that increases demand, whether it's on the revenue or spending side, can affect prices.

"If you provide tax reductions, that increases people's disposable income, so families and individuals, they just have more money at the end of the day to purchase things," Tombe said.

"But — and there's a big 'but' here — these are not very big changes in either taxes or people's disposable income, in the form of the $250 cheque. And so it's unlikely to have a measurable effect on inflation or on prices."

Tombe said his main critique of the measures is that they are costly and the money would be better spent on policies that would address Canada's long-term economic performance.

Story Continues