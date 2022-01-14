Canada markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

UMich sentiment index drops to 68.8 in January, the second-lowest reading in 10 years

LG's NEWEST INNOVATIONS EARN WIDE RANGE OF HONOURS AT CES 2022

·4 min read

LG OLED Continues Long-Standing History of Honours at
World's Preeminent Consumer Technology Show

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics USA swept up a grand collection of CES® awards at the 2022 event across its home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions categories. In all, LG tallied approximately 150 awards and accolades from various publications covering the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.

LG 97-inch G2 OLED TV (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)
LG 97-inch G2 OLED TV (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Among the top honours earned were 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor's Choice awards from USA TODAY's consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. LG was recognized as the most-awarded brand by USA TODAY/Reviewed with LG's C2 series OLED TV, PuriCare™ AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, S95QR Soundbar and FX Washer and Dryer earning recognition based on four key criteria: innovation, technology, design and value.

As a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, it comes as no surprise that LG's newest range of OLED TVs continued their CES dominance as one of, if not the most-awarded TVs at CES again this year. LG OLED TVs took home top-tier awards and honours for picture quality, performance and new screen sizes. LG's new 42-inch C2 OLED TV and 97-inch G2 OLED TV, both of which feature LG's OLED evo technology, were among the highly recognized TV models that collected honours from industry-leading publications such as Business Insider, Mashable and Gear Patrol. The Verge additionally showcased LG's 42-inch C2 OLED TV in its Best of CES Awards 2022 noting it to be one of the staff's favorite announcements.

Garnering accolades from top publications such as Best Products, Tom's Guide and Business Insider, LG's PuriCare AeroTower was widely recognized for being one of the most exciting products of CES 2022 on behalf of its home appliance offerings. LG's Washer and Dryer Pair – its newest laundry solution that features LG's enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) – was also recognized by leading lifestyle publications such as Good Housekeeping and Veranda.

Top awards and recognitions earned by LG at CES 2022 include:

LG C2 4K OLED TVs

  • Popular Science: The Best TVs of CES 2022

  • CNET: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive

  • The Verge: The Verge Awards at CES 2022

  • Business Insider: The 7 Coolest TVs Unveiled at CES

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors' Choice Award

LG G2 Gallery Series evo 4K OLED TVs

  • CNET: Best TVs of CES 2022 Get Bigger, Crazier & More Expensive

  • Tom's Guide: The Best TVs of CES 2022

  • Gizmodo: The Best TVs at CES 2022

  • BGR: Best of CES 2022

LG S95QR Soundbar

  • Techlicious: Top Pick Awards 2022

  • Gear Patrol: The Best Things We've Seen from CES 2022

  • Popular Science: The Best Audio Gear of CES 2022

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors' Choice Award

LG PuriCare AeroTower

  • BestProducts: Best of CES 2022

  • Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances - CES 2022

  • Tom's Guide: The Best Air Purifiers Announced at CES 2022

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors' Choice Award

LG Washer & Dryer Pair

  • Good Housekeeping: The Good Housekeeping Institute's CES 2022 Editor's Choice Picks

  • Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances - CES 2022

  • USA Today/Reviewed.com: CES Editors' Choice Award

  • PCMag: CES 2022 Envisions Your High-Tech House: The 10 Best Smart Home Devices of the Show

LG InstaView Slide-in Double Range with Air Fry & Air Sous Vide

  • Newsweek: Best of CES 2022: The 25 Coolest New Products, Gear and Tech

  • BestProducts: Best of CES 2022

  • CTA: CES Innovation Awards 2022

LG DualUp Monitor

  • Ars Technica: The 7 Most Exciting PC Monitors From CES 2022

  • Rolling Stone: Best of CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for a Hybrid World

  • Reviewed.com: The Best Computer Monitors at CES 2022

  • Digital Trends: The Best Monitors of CES 2022

LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop

  • Popular Science: The Best Gaming Gadgets of CES 2022

  • Gear Patrol: The Best Things We've Seen from CES 2022 So Far

  • TWICE: Picks Awards Winners For CES 2022

  • Input Mag: The Must-See Monitors From CES 2022

For more information on LG's CES 2022 awards and honours and additional information about LG's products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c4122.html

