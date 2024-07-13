In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 6 Used Cars

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Everyone has one or two things they regret not doing, but losing out on a money-saving deal might be at the top of the list for most of us. This can apply to all kinds of purchases, though most notably cars.

Each year, new models and makes hit the market, enticing consumers to get the most bang for their buck. However, the used car market is also thriving with discounts and markdowns, all of which should be taken advantage of promptly.

Are you in the used car market? If not, maybe you should after checking out the best used American cars you’ll regret not buying by this time next year.

GOBankingRates lists some of the best buys this year in the used car market:

6. Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $49,995

The electric truck market was nothing before the F-150 Lightning came along. Its efficiency hits up to 320 miles in range, its power can reach 580 hp in the extended-range version and tow almost 10,000 lbs. Combine that with this year’s federal tax credit and save nearly $7,500.

The smart financial move would be to purchase an F-150 Lightning in the next few months because after that, tax incentives will likely go down and demand could increase, meaning the price will go up.

5. Tesla Model S Plaid

Starting MSRP: $106,440

The Tesla Model S Plaid is another cutting-edge electric vehicle that comes equipped with a tri-motor under the hood that can kick up to 1,000 horsepower and reach 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. That’s power and then some.

If you are a gearhead and tech connoisseur, you’ll love the cinematic display and automatically downloaded software updates, not to mention the full self-driving capability.

Considered a benchmark in the EV landscape for performance and advanced tech, not buying one now means you could pay more in the future for a Tesla Model S Plaid.

4. Cadillac Lyriq

Starting MSRP: $58,590

The electric revolution continues with the first non-gas powered SUV from Cadillac. For those worried about getting stuck on the road, fear not. The Cadillac Lyriq comes decked out with fast-charge capabilities that can get you up to 312 miles of range. That means it’s great for long road trips or just driving around town for errands.

Cadillac debuted the Lyriq as a representation of the brand’s future, highlighting a transition to an all-electric lineup, with more on the way. By purchasing this vehicle in 2024, you could benefit from not only potential appreciation, but also getting in on the ground floor of a new wave of electric SUVs.

3. Chevrolet Corvette C8

Starting MSRP: $65,895

According to Car and Driver, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 has “supercar performance, an affordable price tag, and flashy styling” that “honors the nameplate’s decades-old status as an automotive icon–but with a mid-engine twist.”

That twist comes in the form of 495 horsepower that can get 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds. Throw in an infotainment system with the latest technology-including a digital driver display, and performance tracker — for a classic car built for the modern road.

Not buying a C8 in 2024 could mean regretting not having one of the best performance vehicles at a reasonable price on the used car market.

2. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Starting MSRP: $92,495

The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is an SUV loaded with luxury. That said, it doesn’t skimp on the driving experience, powered by V8 engines backed up by off-road capabilities Jeep is known for.

A full suite of features for driver’s assistance is just the beginning of the high-class ride. Put it into the mix with the latest tech like the McIntosh audio system and a 12-inch touch screen and you’ve got a Jeep like no other.

The Grand Wagoneer is one of the most technologically advanced American SUVs on the market that you will want parked in your garage.

1. Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Starting MSRP: $59,565

If you are a fan of muscle cars, the Mustang Dark Horse is the next step up. Featuring a 500 hp 5.0L V8 and track-focused upgrades, the Dark Horse is a classic ride powered by unparalleled performance.

It’s one of the last non-electric Mustangs out there, with only a few produced to be sold at the market. You might want to own a slice of American muscle car history before it is too late.

