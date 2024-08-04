In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 6 SUVs

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The perfect time to buy an SUV might be right now. Currently, there are many affordable new SUVs available to shop for less than $30,000. Other models, particularly electric SUVs, may be eligible for federal tax credits ahead of Tax Day next year. If you’re trying to time your SUV purchase for a perfect TBD date in the future, however, you might just miss out.

What SUVs should you buy now instead of waiting a year or longer? Keep reading to see which six SUVs are worth purchasing sooner than later.

©Mazda

2024 Mazda CX-30

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has received impressively high ratings from Car and Driver (9.5/10) and is reasonably priced. Car and Driver ranked the subcompact SUV at No. 2 on its list of the best SUVs under $30,000 for 2024 and 2025.

Waiting a year, or less, to buy means you’ll not only potentially miss out on the affordable price but also won’t get to check out the safety features in the CX-30 that are new in 2024. According to U.S. News, these include blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert.

©Toyota

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid may not be considered an exciting car to drive, but thrills aren’t its selling point. Rather, the hybrid SUV’s reputation is built on its spacious interior, efficiency and good fuel economy.

Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing at CFR Classic, recommends the Toyota Highlander Hybrid due to the significant savings the SUV provides on fuel over time. In addition, Giranda said maintenance costs are lower for the Highlander Hybrid.

MarioGuti / Getty Images

2024 Tesla Model Y

If you’re thinking about buying a new electric SUV, Giranda recommends the Tesla Model Y. “It offers cutting-edge technology, impressive range and the convenience of Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network,” Giranda said.

Another major benefit is eligibility to receive an electric vehicle tax incentive. The Model Y, according to the Tesla website, is one of several Tesla passenger vehicles that is eligible for claiming up to a $7,500 tax credit as part of the 2023 Inflation Reduction Act.

©Kia

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid

In fifth place on Car and Driver’s roundup of the best SUVs for under $30,000 is the 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid.

Few complaints exist about this SUV beyond having somewhat clumsy climate controls. Car and Driver refers to it as a great value for those who live in cities while U.S. News praises its price tag as being much lower than rival vehicles. For now, that is. If the price jumps in less than a year, drivers with the Kia Niro Hybrid at the top of their car-buying list will wish they had bought it while it was less than $30,000.

2025 Honda CR-V

According to U.S. News, there are no major changes in the 2025 Honda CR-V. For car buyers who want vehicles with lots of new trims or interior redesigns, this might mean skipping the Honda CR-V in favor of another car.

For buyers who really don’t need anything new in a compact crossover SUV and seek a practical, comfortable car, this is a great time to make a purchase. Some of the Honda CR-V’s bragging rights include its overall reliability, good fuel economy and extra room for cargo and passengers.

©Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Kona

Compared with the 2025 Honda CR-V, which received no new changes for 2025, the 2024 Hyundai Kona has been fully redesigned. This subcompact SUV now has much more cabin space than before without sacrificing its good fuel economy or smooth ride.

But the reason we put the Hyundai Kona on this list isn’t necessarily related to regret in missing out on the new design. Rather, it was a small footnote we noticed on Car and Driver that the Kona experienced a price increase in 2024. While the SUV currently holds seventh place as one of the best SUVs for under $30,000, it is possible that in less than a year it could very well experience another price increase and fall off the list.

